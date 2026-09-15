Enric Mas Wins 2026 Vuelta a España: Movistar Team Celebrates Historic Triumph

Following the conclusion of the 2026 Vuelta a España in Granada, Movistar general manager Eusebio Unzué has opened up about Enric Mas securing his first career Grand Tour victory. Capitalizing on a race-altering crash by Tadej Pogačar, Mas delivered a faultless campaign at age 31 to claim Spain’s first home Grand Tour win since 2014.

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Unpacking the Unexpected Turn on the Road to Granada

The fountains of the Paseo del Salón in Granada have been washed clean of the red dye that celebrated the Vuelta leader’s jersey. Yet, the tactical ramifications of Enric Mas taking the overall crown following Tadej Pogačar’s exit will resonate through the WorldTour peloton for months. As reported by Cyclingnews, Unzué admitted candidly, “I was surprised as well,” acknowledging the immense psychological hurdle Mas cleared after years of heavy expectations.

Unzué pointed to the pivotal stage to Castelló—where Mas bridged across to match Pogačar at the summit—as the early indicator that the Movistar leader was operating at peak physical output. When misfortune struck UAE Team Emirates-XRG’s talisman, Mas inherited the red jersey on stage 8, immediately cemented his dominance on the Alto de Aitana the next day, and defended his advantage with a career-best performance in the stage 18 time trial.

Overcoming the Giro Blues and Mental Barriers

The road to this historic triumph was far from linear. Following a bout of thrombophlebitis in July 2025 that sidelined him for months, Mas endured a difficult, bruising start at the 2026 Giro d’Italia. Unzué noted that while Mas arrived in Italy optimistic, his underlying physical engine simply lacked the requisite depth.

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Rather than unraveling, Mas reset his training block, found his climbing legs at the Vuelta a Burgos, and executed a flawless tactical progression through Spain. According to coverage from Sport.es, Unzué emphasized how this victory reshaped the rider’s mental fortitude: “He mentally has grown much, also the security in himself, and this has contagioned to all this group of young people.”

Tactical Execution and the Spanish Grand Tour Drought

Stage 20 presented a severe tactical stress test. As crosswinds split the field and early breakaways isolated Mas from his primary climbing domestiques, Movistar’s staff orchestrated a defensive masterclass. By utilizing satellite riders positioned ahead in the early moves, the team managed the pressure without letting GC rivals isolate their leader on the day’s brutal ascents.

This victory also breaks a long-standing drought for Spanish cycling, which has watched riders like Primož Roglič, Jonas Vingegaard, and Tadej Pogačar dominate the Grand Tour landscape over the past six years. Unzué invoked a famous musical metaphor when discussing the historic longevity of his franchise:

“As you know very well, we’re a team that has always had the concept of grandes corredores para las grandes vueltas as one of our trademarks.”

Metric / Milestone Historical Context 2026 Vuelta Reality Last Movistar Grand Tour Win 2016 Vuelta a España (Nairo Quintana) Ended after a decade-long wait Last Spanish Home Victory 2014 Vuelta a España Enric Mas breaks the 12-year drought Mas Grand Tour Podiums 4 previous podium finishes (No wins) Secures maiden victory at age 31

The Road Ahead for Movistar

With this unexpected Grand Tour victory securely archived, Movistar faces an altered strategic landscape. The development of younger teammates who protected the leader’s jersey for over two weeks provides a robust foundation for future stage-racing blocks. As the WorldTour calendar winds down, Mas enters the final years of his prime with the self-assurance that he can finally convert early-career promise into enduring palmarès.

Is This a Turning Point for Enric Mas & Movistar? | La Vuelta a España 2026 Stage 21 | THEMOVE

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