Michael Owen Backs Revitalized Alexander Isak to Thrive Under Andoni Iraola

Alexander Isak Set for Liverpool Breakthrough Under Andoni Iraola

Alexander Isak is poised to spearhead a major resurgence at Anfield under new manager Andoni Iraola, following a challenging first season plagued by injuries. With a sharp return to form highlighted by two goals against Ipswich Town and backing from club legend Robbie Fowler, the Sweden striker is finally finding the tactical rhythm required to maximize his £125m price tag.

Fantasy & Market Impact Captaincy Consideration: Isak’s blistering start under Iraola—netting three goals in three Premier League matches—places him firmly on fantasy managers’ radars as a high-upside differential in the forward line.

Isak’s blistering start under Iraola—netting three goals in three Premier League matches—places him firmly on fantasy managers’ radars as a high-upside differential in the forward line. Tactical Integration: The burgeoning partnership with Cody Gakpo, who provided two early assists at Portman Road, signals consistent service into space that boosts Isak’s expected goals (xG) metrics.

The burgeoning partnership with Cody Gakpo, who provided two early assists at Portman Road, signals consistent service into space that boosts Isak’s expected goals (xG) metrics. Championship Aspirations: Liverpool’s tactical shift toward verticality and high-intensity transitions under Iraola restores their betting odds as serious contenders in domestic and European fixtures.

Unlocking the £125m Asset: The Iraola Tactical Shift The tape from Liverpool’s 2-0 victory over Ipswich Town at Portman Road tells a story of transformation. Last season, operating under Arne Slot, Isak managed a modest return of just three goals in 14 Premier League appearances. He frequently found himself isolated with his back to goal in congested central areas, struggling to adapt to a system that rarely played to his explosive running power. But the tape tells a different story now. Under Andoni Iraola, Liverpool’s attacking phase has pivoted toward maximum front-foot intensity and rapid vertical transitions. That tactical tweak was on full display when Cody Gakpo engineered two precise deliveries within the opening nine minutes against Ipswich, releasing Isak to exploit the retreating backline.

Redemption Arcs and Legend Endorsements The narrative surrounding the Swedish forward has flipped dramatically after a summer of quiet rebuilding at Anfield. Following a 2025/26 campaign that failed to hit the heights of their previous title-winning run, Liverpool brought in defensive reinforcements like Ronald Araujo and Jeremy Jacquet alongside wide talent Víctor Munoz. Yet, the most significant internal upgrade remains Isak shaking off the physical and psychological baggage of his disjointed arrival from Newcastle United. Fowler expressed complete confidence in the forward’s trajectory: “I think the way Andoni wants to play, he wants his team to be massively on the front foot, get that ball forward as quickly as we possibly can, and someone like Isak could thrive on the way he wants his team to play,” Fowler said. Fowler added, “I genuinely think he’s a wonderful player. I think when we saw him at Newcastle, I think any club, not just in the Premier League, but I think any club in the world would have taken him.”

Squad Integration and Early Season Metrics To understand how far Isak has come in overcoming his 20-month wait for consistent scoring streaks, a look at the squad transition under the new technical staff provides vital context. Below is a breakdown of the key structural changes and early performance indicators defining Liverpool’s current campaign. Photo: lastwordonsports.com Metric / Asset Previous Campaign (2025/26) Current Campaign (2026/27) Manager Arne Slot Andoni Iraola Isak League Goals 3 (14 appearances) 3 (Opening fixtures) Key Defensive Additions N/A Ronald Araujo, Jeremy Jacquet Primary Assist Partner Fragmented Cody Gakpo With a full pre-season under his belt, Isak’s physical conditioning has caught up with his technical ability. The alertness and liveliness missing during his injury-hit debut year have returned to his game. As Michael Owen and other analysts have noted in recent weeks, the ingredients are finally aligned for a massive redemption arc.