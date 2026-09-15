Switzerland’s 13th AVS Pension to Average 1,580 Francs in December

The 13th AVS retirement pension payment in Switzerland, scheduled for disbursement in December 2026, will average 1,580 Swiss francs, according to data released by the Office fédéral des assurances sociales (OFAS). Final payout figures fluctuate significantly based on marital status, contribution history, and domestic versus international residency.

The Bottom Line The Core Payout: The new 13th pension averages 1,580 francs, calculated against prior-year baseline values from 2025.

The new 13th pension averages 1,580 francs, calculated against prior-year baseline values from 2025. Geographic Disparity: Domestic beneficiaries averaged 1,969 francs in 2025, while recipients living abroad received just 702 francs due to contribution gaps.

Domestic beneficiaries averaged 1,969 francs in 2025, while recipients living abroad received just 702 francs due to contribution gaps. Structural Caps: Married couples face a cap limiting combined pensions to 150% of the maximum individual rate.

Decoding the OFAS Baseline Data

When the Office fédéral des assurances sociales published its structural analysis, the figures laid bare the mechanics of Switzerland’s foundational welfare pillar. In 2025, roughly 2,6 million individuals collected an average monthly old-age pension of 1,576 francs. Here is the math: the incoming 13th-month disbursement matches one-twelfth of the annual retirement income secured during the current calendar year. For retirees entering the system in 2026, calculations apply on a prorated basis.

But the balance sheet tells a different story regarding domestic versus foreign distribution. Approximately one-third of all AVS pensions go to addresses outside Switzerland. Yet, those international payouts account for merely 14% of total monetary outlays. The structural driver is simple: expatriated beneficiaries frequently accumulated years of contribution gaps while working abroad.

Geographic and Marital Structural Divides

Location dictates liquidity within the Swiss pension architecture. Beneficiaries residing inside Swiss borders averaged 1,969 francs per month in 2025. Conversely, those living abroad scraped by on an average of 702 francs. Marital status introduces another layer of constraint. Dual-pension married couples face a ceiling set at 150% of the maximum single pension.

This cap corralled a large cohort of married recipients into a monthly bracket between 1,500 and 2,000 francs during 2025. Single retirees experienced a much wider distribution curve. Nearly a third of single beneficiaries landed in the 2,000 to 2,500 franc bracket, while 17% collected higher amounts. On the opposite end, 24% of single retirees pulled in less than 500 francs due to incomplete contribution histories.

2025 AVS Pension Distribution Metrics Beneficiary Category Average Monthly Payout (CHF) Key Structural Factor Domestic Residents (Switzerland) 1,969 Complete or near-complete contribution periods International Residents 702 Contribution gaps from partial work history in Switzerland Female Beneficiaries (Overall) 1,630 Includes widow/widower supplements (up to 20% boost) Male Beneficiaries (Overall) 1,517 Standard career accumulation paths

Gender Disparities and High-Tier Payouts

A closer look at gender demographics reveals a divergence in average monthly receipts. Women outpaced men, pulling an average of 1,630 francs compared to 1,517 francs for male counterparts. According to the OFAS analysis, this variance stems directly from survivor benefits, specifically the widow and widower supplements that can enhance payouts by up to 20%.

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At the top end of the distribution curve, 9% of all pension recipients qualified for an old-age payout of 2,520 francs or higher. As December 2026 approaches, these tiered recipients will see the additional 13th check hit their accounts alongside standard monthly distributions.

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