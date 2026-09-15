Nokia 300 Charge: Feature Phone with 40-Day Battery and Powerbank Function

As HMD Global targets extreme longevity in the mobile hardware sector, the newly introduced Nokia 300 Charge combines a 3 700 mAh swappable battery with 10W reverse charging capabilities. Positioned as a hybrid feature phone and portable power source, the device achieves over 40 days of standby time while managing basic telephony and peripheral device charging.

Engineering the 40-Day Standby Threshold

HMD Global takes a fundamentally minimalist route with the Nokia 300 Charge.

The core of this endurance is a user-replaceable 3 700 mAh accumulator. According to HMD Global specifications, this energy reserve yields up to 40 days of standby performance or roughly 37 hours of continuous voice calls.

Dual-Purpose Energy Sharing via USB-C

Beyond functioning as a standalone communication tool, the Nokia 300 Charge acts as an auxiliary energy reservoir. Through its onboard USB-C port, the phone delivers a 10W output to external hardware. Users can route power from the internal cell to recharge accessories like wireless earbuds or standard smartphones in emergency scenarios.

Physical specifications keep the footprint manageable despite the high-capacity cell. The handset measures 136 by 55 by 15 millimeters and tips the scales at 138 grams. Hardware features include a 2.4-inch QVGA display, 4 MB of RAM, and 4 MB of internal storage. Users can expand the storage allocation up to 32 GB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

Historical Continuity and Retro Tech Evolution

Reporting by Novinky.cz highlights how HMD Global and its historical ecosystem lean into classic architectures. For instance, classic devices like the historical Nokia E52 offered robust feature sets including a 600 MHz processor, 60 MB of internal storage, a 3-megapixel camera with LED flash, and a 1 500 mAh battery rated for roughly a month of standby time within a slim 116 × 49 × 10 millimeter chassis weighing 98 grams.

While the historical E52 targeted enterprise users with a 2.4-inch 240×320 pixel display, Wi-Fi, 3G connectivity, and Symbian 9.3 S60 3rd Edition software running at launch prices near eight thousand korunas, the modern Nokia 300 Charge shifts the engineering focus toward pure utility and power sharing at a targeted retail price point of approximately 700 korunas.

Connectivity Hurdles and Regional Infrastructure

The Nokia 300 Charge relies heavily on traditional 2G network connectivity.

Photo: novinky.cz

Additional hardware inclusions preserve practical utility in off-grid conditions. The chassis integrates an LED flashlight explicitly engineered to be up to four times brighter than the illumination module found on the Nokia 105. A standard 3.5mm headphone jack remains onboard to support analog audio peripherals and integrated FM radio capabilities.

HMD Global has positioned the Nokia 300 Charge directly on its official web properties, though broader European retail availability dates and final regional pricing structures remain unconfirmed as the roll-out progresses.