Michael J. Fox reflects on Parkinson’s in emotional Emmys speech

Michael J. Fox accepted the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award at the 78th Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, delivering an emotional speech about his decades-long Parkinson’s disease advocacy. Attending the ceremony with his family for the first time in 13 years, the actor received a standing ovation.

Stepping onto the stage in a black suit and using a wheelchair, Michael J. Fox accepted the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award from his former costar Julianna Margulies. The accolade, bestowed jointly by the Television Academy and the Bob & Dolores Hope Foundation, recognizes individuals in the television industry whose philanthropic work reflects the legacy of Bob Hope. First given to Oprah Winfrey in 2002, the honor has previously been presented to figures including George Clooney and Sean Penn.

Overcoming Early Secrecy to Lead a Global Movement

Fox was diagnosed with young-onset Parkinson’s disease in 1991 at the age of 29, a reality he publicly revealed in 1998 after years of keeping his condition hidden. Accepting the award, the actor reflected on the fears that initially dictated his career choices.

“Initially, I kept my Parkinson’s diagnosis a secret. I worried that it would affect my work and my relationship with audiences. Would they laugh if they knew I was sick?” Michael J. Fox, actor and advocate, via USA Today

The reception he ultimately received when going public shifted his perspective entirely. The Television Academy announced his selection for the humanitarian honor in a July press release, highlighting his lifelong optimism in the face of progressive neurological illness. As the audience rose for a sustained standing ovation—with actors such as Nicole Kidman visibly moved—Fox expressed profound gratitude for the backing of his peers and the patient community.

Photo: pagesix.com

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“And then I was stunned by the support I got. The support from all of you. It was so uplifting. It made me feel like I could keep doing this, and I hadn’t lost what I do, and they couldn’t take this away from me. And it’s because you stood up for me, and I really appreciate it.” Michael J. Fox, actor and advocate, via USA Today

Building the World’s Largest Nonprofit Funder for Parkinson’s Research

Two years after disclosing his diagnosis, Fox co-founded The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research in 2000 alongside Deborah W. Brooks. The organization has grown into the world’s largest nonprofit funder of Parkinson’s research, supporting more than $3 billion in research programs.

Photo: 7news.com.au

Parkinson’s is the fastest-growing neurodegenerative condition in the United States, causing nerve cells in parts of the brain to weaken, become damaged, and die, which impairs balance, causes tremors, and creates muscle stiffness. Addressing the crowd from the stage, Fox shared an optimistic outlook regarding the trajectory of ongoing scientific efforts.

A Return to the Emmys Alongside Family

The 2026 ceremony marked Fox’s first appearance at the Emmy Awards in 13 years. He walked the red carpet alongside his wife, actress and author Tracy Pollan, and their four children.

Emmys 2026: Michael J. Fox Makes Emotional Speech as He Accepts Bob Hope Humanitarian Award

In addition to receiving the honorary humanitarian award, Fox was nominated for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as Gerry, a Parkinson’s patient bonding with Harrison Ford’s character in the AppleTV+ series Shrinking . Having retired from full-time acting in 2020 amidst his health battle, Fox maintains a selective presence on screen while dedicating his remaining energy to advocacy.

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Social media erupted following the speech, with viewers across platforms sharing admiration for his resilience. As one user wrote on X, reflecting on the visibility he brought to an overlooked condition decades ago, the actor’s footprint extends far beyond his entertainment career.