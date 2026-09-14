Paul Anthony Kelly, Shailene Woodley, Matthew McConaughey, Others Tapped to Present at 78th Emmy Awards

NBC and the Television Academy revealed a star-studded lineup of presenters for the 78th Emmy Awards, airing live on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, from the Peacock Theater. The ceremony features high-profile television stars, anniversary celebrations, and special musical performances ahead of the primetime broadcast on NBC and Peacock.

Star-Studded Presenters Line Up for the 78th Emmy Awards

Television’s biggest night is drawing a massive roster of talent to the stage. NBC and the Television Academy announced that Stephen Amell, Awkwafina, Noah Beck, Jessica Belkin, Scott Caan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Emma D’Arcy, Julia Garner, LL COOL J, Woody Harrelson, Hassie Harrison, Paul Anthony Kelly, Thaddeus LaGrone, Matthew McConaughey, John Mulaney, Brooks Nader, Emmy Rossum, Sofía Vergara, and Shailene Woodley have all been tapped to present awards during the Monday night ceremony.

These figures join an already announced lineup that includes Odessa A’zion, Linda Cardellini, Macaulay Culkin, Alan Cumming, Sally Field, Jon Hamm, David Harbour, Marcello Hernández, Peter Krause, Dan Levy, Julianna Margulies, Annie Murphy, Niecy Nash-Betts, Keke Palmer, Amanda Peet, Amy Poehler, Florence Pugh, Rachel Sennott, and Zendaya, according to Variety.

Milestone Tributes and Special Anniversary Showcases

Beyond handing out trophies, the evening will pause to celebrate major television milestones. David Boreanaz and Sarah Michelle Gellar are representing Buffy the Vampire Slayer to mark the show’s 30th anniversary. Meanwhile, Kate Jackson, Cheryl Ladd, and Jaclyn Smith will take the stage to honor the 50th anniversary of Charlie’s Angels.

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The ceremony’s In Memoriam segment will feature a live performance by musician Noah Kahan, who is set to perform Bridge Over Troubled Water during the tribute.

Fierce Competition Heading Into the Primetime Ceremony

The race for television’s highest honors features several heavy hitters dominating the nomination counts. HBO Max’s The Pitt leads all contenders with 25 nominations, closely followed by HBO Max’s Hacks with 24. Other top contenders include Apple TV+’s Widow’s Bay with 19 nods and Pluribus with 18, while Netflix’s Beef secured 16 nominations, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Photo: Variety

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Additional top-tier nominees include HBO Max’s DTF St. Louis with 13 nods, alongside NBC’s Saturday Night Live and Amazon Prime Video’s Spider-Noir , which pulled in 11 nominations each.

Fresh Emmy Winners and Nominees Take the Stage

Several presenters and attendees arrive at the ceremony already carrying fresh momentum from recent wins. Shailene Woodley took home her first Emmy at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards for her guest role in Hulu’s Paradise . Jamie Lee Curtis enters the night following a nomination for her work in FX’s The Bear , while Sarah Pidgeon arrives nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her performance in FX’s Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette .

Photo: yahoo.com

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Production Leadership and Broadcast Details

The 78th Emmy Awards are executive produced by Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay of Jesse Collins Entertainment, alongside Mariska Hargitay. In addition to her behind-the-scenes duties, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Hargitay will host the evening’s festivities live from the Peacock Theater.