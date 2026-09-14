New Movie Project Sparks Power Rangers Comparisons

From high-budget cinematic revivals like Neon’s Cliffhanger to HBO Max’s satirical DC spin-off The People v.

The Bottom Line Theatrical Investments: Neon has locked in a February 24, 2027 U.S. theatrical release across roughly 3,000 screens for its $100 million Cliffhanger reboot, starring Pierce Brosnan and Lily James.

Neon has locked in a February 24, 2027 U.S. theatrical release across roughly 3,000 screens for its $100 million Cliffhanger reboot, starring Pierce Brosnan and Lily James. Streaming Expansions: HBO Max has officially greenlit the 8-episode faux-documentary comedy series The People v. Gorilla Grodd, establishing a quirky comedic offshoot from the broader Superman universe.

HBO Max has officially greenlit the 8-episode faux-documentary comedy series The People v. Gorilla Grodd, establishing a quirky comedic offshoot from the broader Superman universe. Prestige Television: BritBox is deep in production in Liverpool on Hercule, a gritty six-part interwar origin story for Agatha Christie’s legendary Belgian detective starring Edward Bluemel.

Neon Stakes Big Capital on the Cliffhanger Reboot

The theatrical market is bracing for a massive winter tentpole as Neon prepares to distribute the high-octane Cliffhanger reboot. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, the film carries a steep $100 million production budget and features a powerhouse pairing in Pierce Brosnan and Lily James. According to industry reports, the project found its new home with Neon following financial turbulence at its previous distributor, Row K.

Test screenings have reportedly generated strong internal confidence at Neon, paving the way for a wide footprint of approximately 3,000 domestic theaters on February 24, 2027. While a French theatrical window had occasionally been discussed for April 2027, final international rollout confirmations remain fluid.

HBO Max Greenlights The People v. Gorilla Grodd

On the serialized front, DC Studios is expanding its interconnected universe into unexpected comedic territory. HBO Max has officially granted a greenlight to The People v. Gorilla Grodd, an eight-episode, thirty-minute faux-documentary series that spins out of the Superman ecosystem. Skyler Gisondo and Jimmy Tatro anchor the project as Jimmy Olsen and Gorilla Grodd respectively, with Grodd framed as standing trial for the murder of his father, the king of Gorilla City.

Behind the camera, creators Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault—the creative minds behind American Vandal—are spearheading the production as showrunners and executive producers, with Yacenda set to direct. The cast also features returning DC talent including Beck Bennett, Mikaela Hoover, and Wendell Pierce, alongside comedy veterans Mary Holland, Eduardo Franco, Arian Moayed, and Andrew Leeds.

BritBox Explores Interwar Origins in Hercule

Across the Atlantic, prestige television is diving deep into classic literary lore. BritBox is currently lensing a six-part origin series titled Hercule on location in Liverpool, framing a gritty portrait of a young Hercule Poirot navigating an evocative interwar Great Britain. Written by Benji Walters and directed across its block by Jonny Campbell, Chanya Button, and Alrick Riley, the series draws inspiration from three of Agatha Christie’s earliest short stories.

Edward Bluemel steps into the polished shoes of the world-famous Belgian detective, supported by a dense ensemble cast that includes Henry Ashton, James D’Arcy, Jack Gleeson, James Nesbitt, and Mawaan Rizwan. Rather than leaning into a straightforward procedural, the creative team is explicitly building out Poirot’s foundational alliances and introducing a formative arch-nemesis ahead of the series’ anticipated 2027 premiere window.

Global Streaming and Television Calendars Collide

Beyond brand-new greenlights, the mid-September 2026 television calendar is packed with high-profile returns and cross-platform debuts. On Canal+, viewers are tracking marquee events like the 78th Emmy Awards broadcast live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, hosted for the first time by Mariska Hargitay. Simultaneously, international crime dramas are dominating specialized tiers, with Polar+ rolling out the Icelandic thriller Hildur alongside new seasons of Miss Scarlett, Détective Privée.

Power Rangers: Uprising (2026) | Epic Fan Full Movie

Apple TV continues its prestige push with Gary Oldman returning for Season 6 of Slow Horses under Diana Taverner’s volatile MI5 directives, alongside a meta-comedic outing for real-life friends Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson in Brothers. Netflix is also ramping up its autumn promotional machine, locking in a November 26 release date for Season 2 of The Hunting Wives, which brings back Brittany Snow and Malin Åkerman alongside franchise newcomers John Stamos and Angel Reese.

Project Title Format & Distributor Key Talent & Creative Team Projected Release Window Cliffhanger Feature Film (Neon) Pierce Brosnan, Lily James; Dir. Jaume Collet-Serra February 24, 2027 (U.S.) The People v. Gorilla Grodd Series / 8 Episodes (HBO Max) Skyler Gisondo, Jimmy Tatro; Showrunners Tony Yacenda, Dan Perrault In Development / Greenlit Hercule Mini-Series / 6 Episodes (BritBox) Edward Bluemel, James Nesbitt; Writer Benji Walters 2027 The Hunting Wives (Season 2) Series (Netflix) Brittany Snow, Malin Åkerman, John Stamos November 26, 2026

The Strategic Shift in Modern Content Rollouts

Whether audiences will embrace a comedic spin on DC’s animal kingdom or line up for high-altitude cinematic thrills remains to be seen. Drop a line in the comments below—are you planning to head to the theater for high-budget revivals, or are you scaling back your queue for streaming exclusives?