Liam Neeson and Stella Stocker held hands

Liam Neeson and his “Mongoose” co-star Stella Stocker held hands on the Toronto International Film Festival red carpet on Saturday, September 12.

Red Carpet Appearance at the Toronto International Film Festival

Liam Neeson and his “Mongoose” co-star Stella Stocker drew attention when they were photographed holding hands while walking the red carpet. The pair stepped out for the premiere of the Courteney Cox-directed movie “Evil Genius.”

During the outing, Stocker squeezed Neeson’s arm before stopping to pose for photographers. The “Taken” star, 74, wore a black blazer and black T-shirt for the star-studded outing, keeping it casual in jeans and brown dress shoes. Stocker matched her co-star in a black cowl-neck dress, styling her hair up.

Collaboration History Across Multiple Films

The Toronto appearance marks the latest professional collaboration for the two actors. Stocker and Neeson star alongside each other in the forthcoming action thriller “The Mongoose,” set for release on Oct. 30.

Their working relationship extends back several years. The duo previously worked together on the 2022 Martin Campbell-directed movie “Memory,” with Stocker portraying a character named Maya, with whom Neeson’s Alex has a one-night stand. They also worked together on Neil Jordan’s crime thriller “Marlowe” from the same year.

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Background on Stella Stocker’s Career

While Stocker’s age is not publicly known, her agency states she can play roles between 35 and 45 years old. Other productions she has lent her acting talents to includes “The Batman,” “Fury” and Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation.

Stocker is also bilingual in both English and German as she grew up in Germany, France and the Congo.

Reflecting on Previous Romance Rumors

Neeson’s public appearance with Stocker comes on the heels of Neeson attracting attention last year for his flirtation with Pamela Anderson, after they worked on their 2025 film “The Naked Gun.” Anderson and Neeson’s undeniable chemistry first made headlines while they were promoting the movie.

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“I’m madly in love with her. She’s just terrific to work with,” Liam Neeson

Neeson gushed to People while speaking about making the cop comedy reboot in 2024, and even introduced her as the future Mrs. Neeson when they went to dinner one evening. Anderson herself admitted to the outlet, If you must know, Liam and I were romantically involved for a short while but only after we finished filming, revealing that she spent an “intimate week” with him at his home in upstate New York. The Baywatch actress noted the pair spent an “intimate week” together at his home in upstate New York, adding, I had my own room. Our assistants both came; even family stopped by.

Photo: aol.com

Anderson further explained the duo “went to dinner at a tiny French restaurant where he introduced me as the ‘future Mrs. Neeson.’ Following what Anderson called their romantic lost week, the two went our separate ways to work on other films.

Subsequent gossip swirled that the co-stars had not been in a relationship, but had instead embarked on a calculated publicity stunt for their film. However, an insider told Page Six that’s wasn’t the case, noting there was instant chemistry but it never developed into an intimate relationship. Regardless, the two seem to remain friends.

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Family History and Personal Timeline

Neeson was previously married to actress Natasha Richardson from 1994 until her death in 2009. The Maid in Manhattan star and the Northern Irish native married in 1994 after meeting a year prior while starring on Broadway, and they also shared two sons: Micheál, 31, and Daniel, 30.

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Natasha Richardson died in 2009 at the age of 45 after a horrifying skiing accident, suffering a traumatic brain injury during a ski lesson at Mont Tremblant Resort in Quebec, Canada at the time.

Afterward, Neeson dated public relations executive Freya St. Johnston for two years, and did not publicly date anyone else since then until recent headlines.