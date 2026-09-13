Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother Makes You Forget Marvel’s Blade Disaster

Collaborating after Marvel’s derailed Blade reboot, director Bassam Tariq and actor Mahershala Ali have teamed up on the hitman thriller Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother. The film premiered during the third day of the Toronto International Film Festival, offering a powerful character study centered on a righteous killer navigating single parenthood.

The project originally had a great actor in place to play the vampire hunter in Mahershala Ali, alongside a promising director set to take over the reins in Bassam Tariq. In retrospect, however, that disappointing demise may not be a negative outcome, because Tariq and Ali have collaborated on something much more interesting than a superhero reboot.

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That collaboration resulted in the powerful hitman thriller Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother, which screened as one of five movies crammed into a hectic third day at the Toronto International Film Festival.

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While the contemporary cinematic landscape thrives on pure action franchises like Furious or the John Wick franchise, Your Mother charts a very different path. It functions as a powerful character study where the action is comparatively fleeting, making those explosive moments all the more impactful. The narrative consistently keeps audiences guessing about how the protagonist will survive his circumstances, balancing a very serious, solemn tone with plenty of laugh-out-loud moments.

Contradictions, Morality, and Faith on Screen

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The story follows Latif, portrayed by Mahershala Ali, who lives a life defined by sharp contradictions. He is simultaneously a devout Muslim and a loyal father, yet he also works as a hitman under a strict moral code: he will only kill bad guys, and he refuses to ever use a gun.

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Those foundations of faith and personal code face ultimate tests when his wife dies, forcing him into the role of a single father to three children, including a newborn baby. Simultaneously, his blood-soaked past comes roaring back to haunt him, putting his entire family at risk.

Festival Lineup and Cinematic Contrast

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The day’s lineup also offered stark thematic contrasts through other prominent festival entries. A slow-burning crime thriller titled In Alaska, co-directed by Jaap van Heusden and Vinnie Karetak, follows a suicidal teen named Woody, played by Leo Matthew Temela. After a tragic mishap, Woody finds himself wanted by the FBI for causing millions of dollars worth of damage to an oil pipeline, while veteran agent Susan, played by Noomi Rapace, realizes he is not an eco-terrorist.

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