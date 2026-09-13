Mercedes-AMG CLE 646 is a 475kW rear-drive track special

Mercedes-AMG has unveiled the CLE 646 Spezialanfertigung, an ultra-exclusive, track-focused coupe limited to 30 hand-built examples in Affalterbach.

Mercedes-AMG has taken its standard coupe platform and completely re-engineered it around a singular, uncompromising objective: delivering sharper responses for both closed race circuits and winding country roads.

Engine Performance and Twin-Turbo V8 Power

At the heart of the vehicle sits a highly tuned 4.0-litre M177 Evo twin-turbocharged hot-vee V8 engine. To maximize throttle response, engineers implemented a flat-plane crankshaft designed to reduce rotating mass.

The powertrain utilizes three separate cooling circuits and a titanium Akrapovič exhaust system equipped with a redesigned cold-end to withstand the rigorous demands of sustained high-speed track driving. Power flows through a nine-speed AMG Speedshift TCT automatic transmission, paired with an electronically controlled limited-slip differential that manages torque distribution across the rear axle and permits controlled oversteer when conditions allow.

Dropping the All-Wheel-Drive System to Save Weight

The transformation from a donor CLE 53 model required extensive mechanical surgery. Most notably, engineers removed the standard 4MATIC+ all-wheel-drive system entirely, routing the engine’s full output exclusively to the rear wheels.

Mercedes-AMG CLE 646 Spezialanfertigung: New V8 Beast Revealed

Weight-saving measures extend deep into the cabin and body architecture. The rear seats, acoustic insulation materials, and complex comfort features were stripped out. In their place, the car features lightweight carbon-fibre door panels, racing bucket seats with aggressive lateral support, a roll-over bar, and an AMG Performance steering wheel wrapped in Dinamica artificial suede. Buyers can also check the box for an optional Performance Package adding a six-point harness for both driver and passenger.

Widebody Aerodynamics and Downforce Figures

Visually, the Spezialanfertigung makes an immediate statement with a dramatic widebody configuration. The front and rear tracks are widened by 60mm at each end, accommodating massive 20-inch forged AMG Performance wheels wrapped in 305/30 tyres up front and 335/30 tyres at the rear. The exterior showcases extensive carbon-fibre construction across the widened front fenders, integrated air outlets, redesigned front apron, motorsport-inspired bonnet with a central cold-air intake, roof, side sills, and rear diffuser.

Aerodynamic performance is heavily emphasized to ensure the car grips the tarmac at high speeds. The setup features a manually adjustable rear wing mounted on a reinforced boot lid and a front diffuser that drivers can switch manually between Street and Race positions. In Race mode, the inverted-wing profile accelerates underbody airflow via the Venturi effect to generate front-end downforce. According to factory specifications, the complete aerodynamic package produces well over 250kg of downforce at top speed.

Track-Ready Suspension and Braking Hardware

Keeping the vehicle’s immense power under control required a bespoke chassis setup. Mercedes-AMG collaborated with KW Automotive to develop a four-way adjustable steel coil-over suspension system. Dampers feature independently configurable low-speed and high-speed compression and rebound settings, allowing precise tuning for sharp bumps, kerbs, and body control during heavy braking and acceleration.

Photo: ca.finance.yahoo.com

Mercedes-AMG CLE 646 Revealed: 637-HP V8 Limited to 30 Units

Stopping power is handled by an AMG ceramic high-performance composite braking system. Up front, massive 420 x 40mm discs utilize six-piston fixed calipers, while the rear features 360 x 32mm discs paired with single-piston floating calipers. With launch control activated, the track special rockets from 0-100km/h in 3.9 seconds, clears 0-200km/h in 11.4 seconds, and reaches an electronically limited top speed of 310km/h (192 mph).

Production Limits and Exclusive Allocation

Only 30 examples of the Mercedes-AMG CLE 646 Spezialanfertigung will ever leave the Affalterbach facility. Collectors looking to secure an allocation face immediate disappointment, as every single vehicle in the limited production run was completely spoken for before the model’s official world premiere. Pricing details and regional delivery timelines for markets like New Zealand remain unannounced.

Photo: businessday.co.za