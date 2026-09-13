Inside Southern Cryonics: 7 People Frozen in Australia Hoping for Future Revival

Seven deceased individuals are currently preserved in stainless steel containers filled with liquid nitrogen at minus 196 degrees Celsius inside the Southern Cryonics facility in Holbrook, New South Wales, Australia, with the long-term goal of potential revival in a future era of advanced medical technology.

Here is the kicker: while proponents of cryonics view death not as an absolute end but as a temporary pause awaiting future scientific cures, the facility itself estimates the current probability of successful revival at roughly 10 percent.

The Bottom Line:

Southern Cryonics opened its doors in 2023 and welcomed its first preservation client in May 2024.

The total cost for stabilization, freezing, and long-term storage runs up to 210,000 Australian dollars.

Mainstream scientific consensus maintains that while cellular cryopreservation is progressing, reviving an entire human body with intact memories remains currently unfeasible.

Inside the Holbrook Cryonics Facility

Located in an industrial park warehouse in Holbrook, New South Wales, Southern Cryonics operates with a distinct perspective on mortality. Facility operators deliberately avoid using the term “corpse,” instead referring to the individuals resting within their chambers as “patients” who hold a theoretical potential for future revival.

The facility became operational in 2023 and received its first client—an 80-year-old individual—in May 2024. Today, seven individuals rest inside vertical stainless steel storage vessels, positioned head-down and completely submerged in liquid nitrogen at a chilling minus 196 degrees Celsius. As reported by the Guardian during a recent insider visit to the facility, the overarching objective is to maintain these bodies in stasis until medical science potentially evolves to a point where revival becomes possible 250 years from now.

The Freezing Process and Financial Investment

The journey into long-term cryogenic storage begins immediately following legal pronouncement of death. Technicians first cool the body rapidly using ice packs before introducing cryoprotectants designed to prevent the formation of damaging ice crystals.

Photo: v.daum.net

Water expanding into jagged crystals during standard freezing can tear cell membranes and severely damage tissue architecture. To counter this, an eight-hour cryoprotection protocol attempts to achieve “vitrification”—turning human tissue into a glass-like solid without ice formation. However, Southern Cryonics contracts explicitly note that current preservation methods carry a high probability of causing physical damage to the body, and that such damage may ultimately prove irreversible.

This experimental procedure demands a significant financial commitment. Preserving a human body at Southern Cryonics requires an upfront investment of 210,000 Australian dollars, which includes roughly 60,000 dollars for immediate stabilization and freezing, alongside 150,000 dollars allocated for indefinite long-term storage. An annual membership fee of 350 Australian dollars is also required.

Scientific Realities Versus Cryonic Aspirations

Mammalian bodies do not cool uniformly across outer tissues and internal organs, and distributing high concentrations of cryoprotective agents evenly throughout the human body remains exceptionally difficult. Furthermore, the high concentrations of chemicals required to prevent ice formation can introduce cellular toxicity.

Photo: biz.chosun.com

The most complex barrier lies within the human brain. Even if microscopic neural architecture is successfully maintained, researchers point out that individual memories, personality traits, and consciousness cannot currently be guaranteed to survive the freezing and thawing cycle. To date, no mammal has ever been successfully frozen and revived as a whole living organism after long-term stasis.

Global Footprint and Industry Outlook

Despite the skepticism of the broader medical and scientific community, cryonic preservation facilities operate across several countries, including the United States, China, and Russia. Industry estimates compiled by Southern Cryonics suggest that approximately 1,000 individuals worldwide are currently preserved in cryogenic facilities.

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Supporters of the technology continue to advocate for viewing death as a treatable condition awaiting future innovation, while mainstream experts emphasize that bridging the gap between tissue-level freezing and full-scale human resurrection remains one of science’s most distant horizons.

What are your thoughts on the science and philosophy of cryonics? Let us know in the comments below.