Fans Watch Roadside Without Tickets in Madrid

Aluminium ladders, sun umbrellas, and roadside shouts define the scene at the edge of the route where dedicated followers have gathered after failing to secure official event tickets. Deprived of entry into the venue areas, crowds have established makeshift viewing positions along the roadside.

The unauthorized roadside gathering highlights the lengths to which supporters will go to catch a glimpse of the action. Equipped with climbing gear and weather protection, individuals have carved out vantage points to follow developments directly from the asphalt corridors.

Authorities and event organizers have not yet released official guidance regarding safety protocols for these impromptu roadside crowds. Meanwhile, the gathered supporters maintain their positions along the route, relying on direct line-of-sight to track the proceedings.