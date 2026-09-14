US Senate Votes on CLARITY Act

The United States Senate faces a crucial procedural vote at 20.15 hours Dutch time on the CLARITY Act, a sweeping legislative package designed to define regulatory jurisdiction over digital assets. Requiring 60 votes to advance, the measure arrives with 126 last-minute amendments negotiated by lawmakers to bridge political divides.

Navigating the Regulatory Divide Between SEC and CFTC

Cryptocurrency companies operating within the United States have spent years voicing frustration over a persistent regulatory gray area. Market participants frequently struggle to determine which regulatory body holds authority over specific digital assets.

The CLARITY Act aims to resolve this ambiguity by establishing clearer statutory boundaries. Under the proposed legislation, lawmakers intend to codify precisely when a digital token triggers specific financial regulations and which agency bears oversight responsibility. Without these rules, industry participants contend that planning long-term compliance remains exceptionally difficult.

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The 126 Last-Minute Amendments and Software Protections

To build broader political backing ahead of the vote, Republican senators Cynthia Lummis, John Boozman, and Tim Scott released a revised version of the legislation on Sunday evening.

Among these revisions, a notable provision shields independent cryptosoftware developers from being automatically classified as financial intermediaries. Under the updated text, builders who merely write code without maintaining custody of user funds receive distinct legal protections. Similar clarity is extended to network miners and validators.

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Conversely, the legislation introduces tougher constraints for trading venues, brokers, and allied commercial enterprises. Furthermore, the framework affirms that individual U.S. states retain the authority to enforce their own consumer protection statutes alongside federal oversight.

The Procedural Hurdle and What Lies Beyond

Today’s vote does not enact the CLARITY Act into law. Senatoren are casting ballots solely on whether to allow debate on the measure to proceed, a procedural threshold requiring at least 60 votes. With 53 seats currently held by Republicans, securing passage requires affirmative votes from at least seven Democrats or independent senators.

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Even if the chamber clears this 60-vote benchmark, the legislation faces subsequent committee review, potential further amendments, and a final floor vote. Identical text must eventually pass through the House of Representatives before reaching the president’s desk. Whether the bipartisan compromises embedded in the 126 last-minute modifications are sufficient to clear today’s legislative test remains an open question for the cryptocurrency sector.