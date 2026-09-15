Second victim ID’d in fiery crash that killed beloved California car influencer

Alexis Lexi Kramer, a 22-year-old from Lakeland, Florida, has been identified as the second victim in a fiery Sunday morning McLaren crash in Irvine, California, that also claimed the life of local car influencer James Wehr, 27, when the supercar struck a tree and split in half.

A Fiery Collision on Culver Drive Claims Two Lives

The fatal accident unfolded shortly after midnight on Sunday, when a black 2019 McLaren sat stopped at a traffic light near Culver Drive and Deerfield Avenue in Irvine. According to the Irvine Police Department, the supercar accelerated at a high rate of speed northbound once the light turned green before the driver lost control, veered right, clipped a curb, and slammed violently into a tree.

The impact split the high-end vehicle into pieces and immediately ignited a massive blaze. First responders extinguished the flames, but the two occupants could not be saved. An Irvine Police Department representative, Kyle Oldoerp, confirmed that when the fire was put out, they were found deceased inside their vehicle.

Photo: foxla.com

Witnesses in the area described a terrifying scene of destruction. I was about to go to bed, and then I heard a big like, skrrrr and then a big boom. Me and my friends come out. Ginormous fire, a local resident identified as Sid told KABC. The whole car is just gone.

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Investigators and family members identified the driver as 27-year-old James Wehr, a prominent figure in the Southern California automotive scene. Wehr co-founded South OC Cars and Coffee in San Clemente alongside his father, Simon Wehr, turning the weekly gathering into the world’s biggest weekly car show where hundreds of classic and ultra-luxury vehicles meet.

The Victims: A Southern California Car Influencer and a Florida Visitor

The second victim was identified by her family as 22-year-old Alexis “Lexi” Kramer of Lakeland, Florida. Her Instagram bio identified her as a 2026 Hooters calendar girl.

Photo: ABC7 Los Angeles

According to her sister, Gracie Kramer, Lexi had flown out from Florida to California just two days before the crash to meet Wehr in person for the first time. The pair had connected on Instagram and spent about a month talking online before arranging the visit. Sharing Wehr’s passion for cars and motorcycles, Kramer spent the weekend going on a first date with him, sharing breakfast and drinks, and attending Wehr’s world-famous car show.

She loved the car community, so it's such a tragedy that that's what ended her, Gracie told the California Post. Gracie added that Wehr had paid for Lexi’s flight after telling her that he and his wife, Emma Wehr, were separated and in the process of divorcing. However, Gracie expressed doubts about those claims, noting that Orange County court records reviewed by The Post showed no divorce case had been filed. That man lied to my sister and said his divorce was finalizing and he was fully separated, Gracie said. [He] talked to her every day all the time and finally got her to fly out to California to come see him.

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As you can imagine, this was very shocking and hard. She was kind and funny and charismatic and I've had so many people reach out and share their wonderful experiences with Lexi. Reflecting