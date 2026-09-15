Vera Therapeutics’ Trutakna Stabilizes Kidney Function in Phase 3 IgAN Trial

Vera Therapeutics announced final two-year Phase 3 trial results for its newly approved drug Trutakna, demonstrating sustained kidney function stabilization and a reduced risk of kidney-related death and other complications in patients with IgA nephropathy. Following its accelerated approval in July, Vera plans to seek full FDA approval during the fourth quarter.

IgA nephropathy, commonly referred to as IgAN, is a disease caused by the buildup of immune antibodies in the kidneys. The condition leads to progressive loss of kidney function and potentially organ failure requiring dialysis.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

What Trutakna does: It is used for the treatment of IgA nephropathy, helping preserve organ function over time.

It is used for the treatment of IgA nephropathy, helping preserve organ function over time. The recent milestone: Following an accelerated approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) based on proteinuria, final two-year Phase 3 trial data show promising stability in long-term kidney health metrics.

Following an accelerated approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) based on proteinuria, final two-year Phase 3 trial data show promising stability in long-term kidney health metrics. Next steps for patients: Vera Therapeutics intends to seek full regulatory approval with the FDA during the fourth quarter.

Phase 3 ORIGIN 3 Trial Data and Renal Biomarkers

The pivotal Phase 3 ORIGIN 3 study evaluated the therapeutic impact of Trutakna on patients suffering from IgA nephropathy. Regulatory documents, including the FDA’s Summary Basis for Approval, highlighted “impressive” stabilization in the estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) through 52 weeks of continuous evaluation. The eGFR metric is used to assess how well the kidneys filter waste from the blood.

According to analysis from financial and medical equity firms such as Guggenheim Securities and Jefferies, patient cohorts receiving Trutakna demonstrated an initial early increase, or bump, in eGFR within the first four weeks of administration. This trajectory was followed by a generally stable renal function profile through 52, 60, and 72 weeks. While initial accelerated approval relied primarily on reductions in proteinuria—a recognized biomarker for IgA nephropathy—these extended datasets offer deeper insight into the drug’s long-term disease-modifying potential.

Trial / Study Primary Comparator / Arm Key Efficacy Measure Primary Findings ORIGIN 3 (Trutakna) Not specified eGFR & Proteinuria Demonstrated sustained eGFR stabilization through 52 weeks following accelerated proteinuria reduction. ALIGN Trial (Atrasentan) Placebo UPCR (Urinary Protein-to-Creatinine Ratio) Achieved a statistically significant between-group reduction in UPCR of −36.1 percentage points at Week 36 (P<0.001). PROTECT Trial (Sparsentan) Irbesartan (Max Labeled Dose) Proteinuria Reduction & eGFR Preservation Showed meaningful kidney function preservation and attenuated eGFR decline in complete remission responders.

Competitive Landscape in Nephrology and Market Positioning

The therapeutic landscape for IgA nephropathy has evolved, with multiple pharmaceutical options emerging. Trutakna enters this environment alongside Otsuka Pharmaceuticals’ rival therapy, Voyxact, which has also reported data regarding eGFR stabilization. Analysts from RBC Capital Markets previously noted that clear eGFR stabilization had rarely been demonstrated in a placebo-controlled setting, elevating the market significance of these findings.

By matching the favorable trajectory observed in competitor trials, Trutakna addresses previous investor questions regarding its long-term competitive viability in the nephrology sector.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Patients diagnosed with IgA nephropathy must review all emerging therapeutic options alongside a qualified nephrologist.

Conclusion and Future Regulatory Outlook

With the final two-year data from the Phase 3 clinical trial successfully compiled, Vera Therapeutics is positioned to transition from accelerated oversight toward full commercial and clinical integration. Submission for full FDA approval in the fourth quarter represents a critical milestone for patients seeking validated, disease-modifying interventions for chronic autoimmune nephropathies.

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