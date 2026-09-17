GTA 6 Soundtrack Album Announced: CD and Vinyl Editions Coming Nov 19

Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album is launching on CD and vinyl on November 19, 2026, featuring 34 newly produced original tracks curated by Rockstar Games and Atlantic Records. While physical music collectors secure actual media formats priced up to 123.99 euros, the core game package for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S will contain only a download code.

Physical Vinyl and CD Collectibles Counterbalance Digital-Only Game Discs

Rockstar Games and Atlantic Records officially announced Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album, setting a release date of November 19, 2026—timed with the launch of the main title. Buyers wanting tangible goods face a tiered pricing structure across the European album shop. The standard CD edition is priced at 16.99 euros, while a regular double-vinyl package costs 51.99 euros. For dedicated collectors, a Limited Edition featuring two transparent, blue-liquid-filled vinyl records retailed at 123.99 euros, though official storefront logs marked it sold out at the time of research.

This tactile approach for the soundtrack stands in direct contrast to the software delivery method. According to Rockstar Games, the standard physical retail box for Grand Theft Auto VI on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S will not contain an optical disc. Instead, the box houses a download code. This digital voucher enables preloading starting November 12, 2026, ahead of the official playable unlock on November 19. Meanwhile, PC gamers must wait, as Rockstar has not yet announced a release window for a personal computer port.

Dissecting the Audio Strategy: Original Tracks Versus In-Game Radio Architecture

The 34 tracks featured on the standalone album do not represent the entirety of the audio experience inside the software. Rockstar separates the commercial release album, the dynamic score, and the next evolution of in-game radio stations into distinct architectural components. While previous trailers and data leaks provided fan-compiled tracklists, Rockstar withheld a final, comprehensive inventory of all in-game radio stations, licensed artists, and participating DJs.

The confirmed tracks span decades of recorded music, reflecting the eclectic cultural pastiche characteristic of the franchise. Past promotional material and trailers highlighted foundational cuts such as Tom Petty’s 1989 single “Love Is a Long Road,” Jay Ferguson’s 1977 track “Thunder Island,” and Wang Chung’s “Everybody Have Fun Tonight” from 1986. Deeper cuts range from Tammy Wynette’s “Talkin’ to Myself Again” (1987) to modern hip-hop selections like Sexyy Redd and Tay Keith’s “Pound Town” (2023) and Kodak Black’s “Skrilla” (2015).

Early Streaming Rollout and Confirmed Artists

Consumers do not have to wait until November to sample the newly commissioned compositions. Rockstar and Atlantic Records pushed an initial batch of six songs to major streaming platforms immediately following the announcement. This initial wave bridges diverse genres and international collaborators.

Yung Lean featuring Future and Metro Boomin – “That’s It”

Travis Scott – “RHYNO” (produced by Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo)

CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, PinkPantheress, Fred again.. & Etienne de Crécy – “Sexy Magic”

Morgan Wallen – “Last Thing You Need”

Rauw Alejandro – “Macacoa 2000”

Keith Richards – “Bright Lights, Big City”

The inclusion of production talent like Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo highlights the engineering standard applied to the original music production.

Market Positioning and Collector Tiers

Reviewing the pricing tiers for the audio release reveals distinct market targeting:

Format Variant Price (EUR) Availability Status Standard CD 16.99 € Available for order Regular Double-Vinyl 51.99 € Available for order Limited Liquid-Filled Vinyl (2xLP) 123.99 € Sold out at research

Rockstar promises further updates regarding the dynamic score and in-game radio architecture.