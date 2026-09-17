UK’s FCA Cracks Down on Illegal Peer-to-Peer Crypto Trading in London

On September 10, 2026, the U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), alongside HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) and the Metropolitan Police Service, executed coordinated actions on three illegal peer-to-peer crypto trading locations in London. Authorities issued cease-and-desist letters to curb unregistered digital asset operations ahead of forthcoming statutory frameworks.

The Bottom Line

Regulatory Shift: The enforcement actions signal an end to light-touch oversight for peer-to-peer digital asset transactions across the U.K.

The enforcement actions signal an end to light-touch oversight for peer-to-peer digital asset transactions across the U.K. Compliance Vacuum: Zero peer-to-peer crypto businesses currently hold official registration with the FCA , leaving all active operators exposed to immediate legal intervention under anti-money laundering statutes.

Zero peer-to-peer crypto businesses currently hold official registration with the , leaving all active operators exposed to immediate legal intervention under anti-money laundering statutes. Institutional Timeline: These targeted disruptions precede the broader implementation of comprehensive financial promotion and anti-money laundering rules scheduled for October 2027.

Dismantling Unregistered London Hubs

When the FCA targeted the three London premises on September 10, 2026, the operation relied on powers granted under the Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing and Transfer of Funds (Information on the Payer) Regulations 2017. Peer-to-peer trading models allow individuals to buy and sell digital assets directly with one another. However, executing this activity by way of business within the U.K. demands explicit regulatory registration.

Here is the math: operating outside this statutory framework completely bypasses mandatory customer due diligence controls. According to the FCA, these unregistered venues serve as prime conduits for illicit actors seeking to launder funds. Steve Smart, executive director of enforcement and market oversight at the FCA, noted, ‘Working with partners, we continue to track and disrupt illegal crypto activity. Anyone running an unregistered peer-to-peer crypto business should assume we are looking at them.’

Enforcement Architecture and Law Enforcement Coordination

The autumn sweep was not an isolated incident. It builds directly upon prior enforcement actions executed by the FCA in April, where investigative teams gathered critical intelligence used to fuel ongoing criminal prosecutions.

Operation Date Enforcement Partners Action Taken Legal Basis September 10, 2026 FCA, HMRC, Metropolitan Police 3 London P2P premises targeted; cease-and-desist issued Money Laundering Regulations 2017 April FCA and law enforcement partners Disruption of illegal P2P trading networks

Metropolitan Police Service Detective Sergeant Sathish Alalasundaram explained how these probes operate, noting, ‘The complex nature of cryptocurrency, combined with the speed at which funds can be moved across jurisdictions, presents ongoing challenges for those investigating.’ He added, ‘As criminals continue to adapt their methods, the Met Police continues to evolve and adapt our investigative capabilities and disruption tactics to bring those who break the law to justice.’

Bridging the Compliance Gap Before the 2027 Mandate

Caroline Black, a consultant at Gherson Solicitors LLP, observed that the recent sweep signals the end of the U.K.’s light-touch crypto regulatory era. With the October 2027 deadline approaching for full financial promotion and anti-money laundering enforcement, unregistered operators face severe friction.

Photo: fca.org.uk

Market participants attempting to verify institutional compliance must rely on the FCA’s Firm Checker tool to confirm legal standing before engaging with digital asset platforms.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.