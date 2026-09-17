Senate Advances Protect College Sports Act Toward Final Vote

The United States Senate advanced the Protect College Sports Act, voting 74-24 to break a filibuster and move the controversial legislation closer to a final floor vote. If it passes, it would go to the House, where prior attempts to reform collegiate athletics have repeatedly stalled.

A Bipartisan Push Against Athletic Chaos

Co-sponsored by Sens. The legislation comfortably surpassed the 60-vote threshold needed to overcome procedural roadblocks on Tuesday.

According to Cantwell, the lopsided Senate vote leaves her cautiously optimistic about its prospects in the House. The legislative push follows years of turbulent upheaval across collegiate athletics, driven by antitrust lawsuits and sweeping changes to athlete compensation rules.

Proponents point to mounting financial pressures as a primary justification for federal intervention. Cantwell released a companion report highlighting a USD 519.9 million increase in institutional and government support for athletic programs between 2015 and 2025 across 53 schools in the Power Four whose data was publicly available.

Key Provisions and Financial Caps

The Protect College Sports Act introduces federal parameters designed to stabilize collegiate athletic departments. Most notably, the bill codifies a 22% cap—amounting to roughly USD 21.5 million this year—on the revenue colleges can share directly with student-athletes, aligning with the framework established in the House settlement.

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Additionally, the legislation establishes a USD 27.5 million retention pool intended to help schools keep current players on campus, bringing hard-to-monitor third-party name-image-likeness (NIL) deals back in-house. Other provisions include allowing athletic conferences to pool their television media rights, restricting players to one free transfer without sitting out a year, and formalizing the NCAA’s rule capping player eligibility at five years.

Supporters of the measure include prominent sports figures such as Deion Sanders of Colorado and retired football coach Nick Saban.

Deep Divisions and Vocal Opposition

Despite the strong bipartisan margin in the Senate, the legislation faces fierce resistance from lawmakers who argue it entrenches an unfair economic model. Critics contend that federal legislation should not shield collegiate athletic governing bodies from antitrust enforcement.

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“What this bill does at its core is to protect a system of exploitation,” said Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), framing the legislation as an undue rescue of athletic bureaucracy.

Opposition was notably pronounced among progressive lawmakers and civil rights organizations. All four Black Democrats in the Senate—Cory Booker, Raphael Warnock, Lisa Blunt Rochester, and Angela Alsobrooks—voted against the measure, mirroring strong opposition from the NAACP.

The legislative debate comes on the heels of ongoing friction over player eligibility and institutional boundaries. Recent administrative standoffs, such as a scrambled Southeastern Conference meeting regarding LSU’s roster plans, underscored the fragility of current governance frameworks.

With the Senate advancing the measure, the political focus shifts immediately to the House of Representatives. Whether lawmakers can bridge deep ideological divides over player rights and revenue sharing remains the central question facing college sports reform.