How BC’s North Shore Solved Its Family Doctor Shortage

Following years of severe primary care deficits across British Columbia, the North Shore Division of Family Practice announced that regional clinics have achieved a 90 per cent attachment rate, establishing immediate capacity for approximately 20,000 new patients.

The situation on the North Shore marks a significant departure from broader provincial healthcare strain, where approximately 323,000 residents remained registered on the Health Connect Registry without a primary care provider as of September 2026, and nearly six million Canadians nationally lack access to a primary care provider. According to data provided by the North Shore Division of Family Practice, the region encompassing North Vancouver, West Vancouver, Bowen Island, and Lions Bay has steadily expanded its clinical workforce by recruiting over 150 new doctors over the past five years, with 61 joining during the last two years alone.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Attachment Rate: A 90 per cent attachment rate means the vast majority of North Shore residents are now formally linked to a regular family doctor or nurse practitioner.

A 90 per cent attachment rate means the vast majority of North Shore residents are now formally linked to a regular family doctor or nurse practitioner. Systemic Shifts: The local turnaround was driven by a provincial transition away from traditional fee-for-service payment structures toward a new payment model, alongside streamlined international licensing pathways.

The local turnaround was driven by a provincial transition away from traditional fee-for-service payment structures toward a new payment model, alongside streamlined international licensing pathways. Unrealized Capacity: Many patients remain unaware that local slots exist; transit hub advertising at locations like Lonsdale Quay highlights that 30 family physicians and nurse practitioners are actively accepting individuals who previously gave up their search.

Provincial Policy Shifts and Local Recruitment Strategies

The turnaround on the North Shore reflects the intersection of sweeping provincial health policy changes and targeted local execution. At the provincial level, health authorities implemented a new payment model as an alternative to the older fee-for-service system. Simultaneously, the province streamlined licensing procedures for internationally trained physicians, enabling a diverse influx of medical talent.

Photo: burnabyhouse.com

Local organizational support has proved equally vital to retention and recruitment. Claudia Frowein, CEO of the North Shore Division of Family Practice, noted that the organization established a dedicated physician recruitment coordinator to guide foreign-trained doctors through immigration and medical licensing hurdles. Over the past three years, recruitment diversity has expanded significantly: 25 per cent of incoming physicians arrived from the United Kingdom, 25 per cent from Iran, 10 per cent from the United States, and 10 per cent from other parts of the world, while roughly 30 per cent were trained in Canada.

Furthermore, the North Shore Division provides in-clinic practice support designed to lessen administrative burdens, facilitates peer counselling between physicians, and cultivates a collaborative medical community to prevent professional isolation. Operations manager Bally Singh at Carefiniti Health—which operates four clinics in North Vancouver and is actively recruiting nine new doctors, including general practitioners and specialists—emphasized that having a slate of doctors under one roof reduces costs and makes it easier for doctors to take time off.

North Shore Healthcare Metrics vs. Provincial Context (September 2026) Metric Indicator North Shore Region British Columbia Provincial Scope Patient Attachment Rate 90 per cent Data varies; 323,000 active registry waitlist Recent Recruitment Volume 150+ doctors (past 5 years; 61 in past 2 years) Nearly a million unattached at peak shortage International Physician Influx 50% combined (UK & Iran), 10% US, 30% Canada Broadened via streamlined provincial licensing

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Future Trajectory and Regional Disparities

Despite the notable success achieved across North Vancouver and West Vancouver, public health officials caution that localized surpluses carry distinct management challenges. Medical director Yashar Tashakkor of Carefiniti Health noted that public perception remains a hurdle, with many residents expressing disbelief when informed that local clinics possess open rosters. Concurrently, regional health analysts note that an unmitigated local surplus risks drawing patient overflow from neighboring municipalities where primary care shortages remain acute, potentially straining newly established clinic capacities if clear referral and geographic boundaries are not maintained.