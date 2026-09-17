Social Media Misleading Healthy People About Alzheimer’s Blood Tests, Study Finds

Researchers warn that social media may be misleading healthy people into taking Alzheimer’s blood tests, enticing individuals to seek out biomarkers like p-tau217. Published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society, a study reveals that laboratories, influencers and doctors frequently promote these tools for asymptomatic screening.

Blood-based biomarker assays designed to detect biological signs of changes in the brain associated with Alzheimer’s are being promoted online. This trend causes severe anxiety over biological markers that may never actually cause dementia.

Analysis of Online Content and Commercial Incentives

Dr. Jenna Smith from the University of Sydney’s school of public health and her colleagues analyzed 188 social media posts across Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. These accounts commanded a combined global audience exceeding 114 million followers. The findings, published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society, indicate that more than one-third of the analyzed posts promoted the tests for people without symptoms.

The investigation uncovered distinct patterns in who pushed these narratives. About 10% of the evaluated posts were doctors claiming the test could be useful for asymptomatic screening, with most of these from the US. Dr. Jenna Smith noted clear financial interests behind some of these promotions, stating that accounts with explicit financial interests were more than three times as likely to promote the tests for people without symptoms.

Commercial providers market these assessments online. Consumers acquiring tests online face a $600 charge prior to any eligibility check, whereas physician-ordered tests in Australia reach a maximum of $400 and lack Medicare subsidization. Another provider offers the test for $365 with no mention of pre-test evaluation steps.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Not a Screening Tool: Major neurological organizations, including the Alzheimer’s Association, share a global consensus that such tests must never be applied to healthy individuals lacking symptoms.

Major neurological organizations, including the Alzheimer’s Association, share a global consensus that such tests must never be applied to healthy individuals lacking symptoms. Biological vs. Clinical State: Detecting abnormal proteins like p-tau217 means biological signs of changes in the brain are present, but a person may not ever go on to develop the clinical symptoms of dementia.

Detecting abnormal proteins like p-tau217 means biological signs of changes in the brain are present, but a person may not ever go on to develop the clinical symptoms of dementia. Actionable Uncertainty: Testing positive without symptoms leaves patients without a clear pathway for what to do next, as research on treatments has been done in people with mild cognitive impairment or dementia.

The Clinical Reality of p-tau Biomarkers and Patient Harms

Blood assays targeting p-tau217 and p-tau181 detect biological signs of changes in the brain associated with Alzheimer’s disease, a progressive brain disorder and the leading cause of dementia. These assays are often quicker and more accessible alternatives to other methods to diagnose Alzheimer’s, such as brain imaging or lumbar punctures.

Photo: theguardian.com

However, detection of these biological signatures does not equate to an immediate clinical diagnosis. Prof. Susan Kurrle, president of the Australian and New Zealand Society for Geriatric Medicine, emphasized that the tests should only ever be ordered by doctors in specific circumstances. According to Prof. Susan Kurrle, the administration of the test requires a strong initial likelihood that the individual suffers from early-stage Alzheimer’s disease in order to guarantee reliable findings.

Unwarranted testing yields substantial clinical and psychological fallout. Dr. Jenna Smith highlighted that the main potential harms include being unnecessarily diagnosed, not having a clear pathway for what to do next, and the psychological impact and burden of diagnosis on individuals, their families and communities, as well as insurance implications. Because research on treatments has been done in people with mild cognitive impairment or dementia, it is not known if they work for healthy people who test positive.

Comparison of Alzheimer’s Blood Test Contexts Parameter Clinical Standard (Neurological Consensus) Social Media Promotion Target Population People with high pre-test probability of early Alzheimer’s Healthy, asymptomatic individuals Diagnostic Role Combined with other medical assessments Promoted as useful for asymptomatic screening Financial Model Ordered via doctor (up to $400 in Australia) Online purchases ranging from $365 to $600 Primary Risk Managed diagnostic progression Unnecessary diagnosis and uncertain therapeutic pathways

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Asymptomatic individuals without documented cognitive impairment should avoid purchasing direct-to-consumer Alzheimer’s biomarker panels. Patients experiencing memory lapses should consult a qualified healthcare provider. Professional clinical evaluation is mandatory before ordering advanced biomarker assays.

Blood tests that predict Alzheimer's disease

References

Smith, J. et al. Journal of the American Geriatrics Society.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider regarding any questions about a medical condition.