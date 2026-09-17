How OMODA & JAECOO Became a Phenomenon in the Spanish Car Market

OMODA & JAECOO, launched in 2023 by industrial giant Chery Automobile Co., achieved 25,465 vehicle registrations in Spain during the first eight months of 2026.

Here is the math.

The Bottom Line

Accelerated Growth: OMODA & JAECOO surpassed its full-year 2025 volume of roughly 24,000 units within the first eight months of 2026, marking an 80.2% year-over-year increase.

OMODA & JAECOO surpassed its full-year 2025 volume of roughly 24,000 units within the first eight months of 2026, marking an 80.2% year-over-year increase. Electrification Focus: Nine out of ten vehicles sold by the brand in Spain utilize electrified powertrains, driven by the group’s proprietary Super Hybrid System (SHS).

Nine out of ten vehicles sold by the brand in Spain utilize electrified powertrains, driven by the group’s proprietary Super Hybrid System (SHS). Industrial Backbone: Backed by parent company Chery Automobile Co.—which manufactures approximately two million vehicles annually—the brand operates with localized supply chains and a dedicated parts warehouse in Guadalajara.

Decoding the Industrial Scale Behind a Young Brand

In mature automotive markets, market share is typically measured in decades. Yet, OMODA & JAECOO has bypassed traditional incubation phases by leveraging the mature infrastructure of its parent organization. Chery Automobile Co. produces close to two million units annually across more than 130 countries, ensuring that newer offshoots avoid the severe supply chain bottlenecks that frequently plague independent market entrants.

That production capacity translates directly into retail availability. While competing startups struggle with assembly-line constraints, OMODA & JAECOO maintains a steady flow of inventory across its six-model lineup in Spain, which spans the C and D segments with vehicles like the OMODA 5 and JAECOO 7. Furthermore, the establishment of a centralized parts and accessories logistics hub in Guadalajara mitigates one of the primary risk factors for consumers evaluating non-traditional brands: post-purchase maintenance and repair turnaround times.

Market-Bridging and the Electrification Pivot

OMODA & JAECOO entered this transition phase with mature technology rather than experimental prototypes. Between January and August 2026, the brand’s SHS hybrid and plug-in hybrid models accounted for 22,109 registrations in Spain alone.

Metric Performance Data (Jan-Aug 2026) Total Registrations (2026 YTD) 25,465 units Year-over-Year Growth +80.2% Private Channel Market Share 4.8% (6th best-selling brand) Electrified Sales Mix 9 de cada 10 unidades de total volume Commercial Footprint 115+ dealerships across Spain

This rapid integration into the Spanish retail fabric alters the competitive dynamics for established volume brands. Competitors must now defend their market share against supply chains backed by extensive research and development networks, which include three European RéD facilities located in Barcelona, Frankfurt, and Paris.

The Historical Loop and Strategic Trajectory

The expansion into Spain also carries a distinct historical resonance. The origin of Chery Automobile Co. traces back to 1999, when the company utilized assembly machinery acquired from SEAT, specifically lines originating from the first-generation SEAT Toledo. Nearly thirty years later, the corporate strategy has looped back to the Iberian Peninsula, utilizing Spain as the foundational beachhead for broader European market penetration.

But the balance sheet tells a different story regarding long-term localization.