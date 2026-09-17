Betrand Peto Sexual Assault Case: Accuser Undergoes 4-Hour LPSK Psychological Assessment

On September 17, 2026, the complainant identified as ANW in the alleged sexual violence case involving Betrand Peto completed a four-hour psychological assessment at the Witness and Victim Protection Agency (LPSK) in East Jakarta. Accompanied by legal counsel Thulus Pardosi, ANW reported feeling slightly relieved despite ongoing safety concerns.

The legal battle surrounding Betrand Peto has entered a psychological and institutional phase. As the investigation spearheaded by Polda Metro Jaya unfolds, the spotlight has shifted away from the initial nightclub allegations and onto the personal toll exacted on the primary figures involved.

The Bottom Line The Assessment: Complainant ANW underwent a four-hour psychological evaluation at LPSK headquarters in East Jakarta on Thursday, September 17, 2026.

Complainant ANW underwent a four-hour psychological evaluation at LPSK headquarters in East Jakarta on Thursday, September 17, 2026. Legal Context: The case stems from an initial police report filed at Polda Metro Jaya regarding an alleged incident at an SCBD nightclub, which Betrand Peto’s camp has firmly denied.

The case stems from an initial police report filed at Polda Metro Jaya regarding an alleged incident at an SCBD nightclub, which Betrand Peto’s camp has firmly denied. Protection Demands: Beyond the psychological trauma evaluation, legal representatives have formally sought intervention from Komnas Perempuan following reported incidents of doxing and online intimidation.

Inside the Four-Hour LPSK Psychological Evaluation

The administrative doors of the Witness and Victim Protection Agency (LPSK) opened on a Thursday morning to receive ANW and a legal team led by Thulus Pardosi. According to statements gathered on-site by VIVA, the four-hour intensive session was designed specifically to map out the psychological trauma and mental condition of the 26-year-old complainant following the reported events at a nightlife venue in the affluent SCBD district of South Jakarta.

Photo: liputan6.com

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Thulus Pardosi revealed to reporters outside the LPSK building that the clinical interrogation did not focus solely on the night in question. Instead, the team of psychologists spent considerable time exploring ANW’s immediate support systems. “The stories we heard, a lot of the questions were about family, about how our client’s relationship with the family is, then how the support from the family is,” Pardosi explained, as reported by Liputan6. While the assessment brought a fleeting sense of relief—with Pardosi noting the client felt “sedikit plong” (a little relieved) once the examination concluded—the shadow of vulnerability remains heavy. Fear regarding personal safety at home continues to plague the complainant, necessitating formal institutional oversight.

Weighing the Conflicting Legal Stances

Betrand Peto, the son of Ruben Onsu, has issued a categorical denial regarding any wrongdoing.

Photo: viva.co.id

Legal representatives for Betrand Peto have maintained full cooperation with law enforcement, signaling an intent to fight the allegations through official judicial channels rather than trial-by-media. The following breakdown illustrates the contrasting trajectories of the primary parties involved as the investigation progresses:

Party / Entity Primary Action Taken Current Stance / Public Position Complainant (ANW) Filed formal report at Polda Metro Jaya; underwent LPSK psychological assessment. Seeking state protection via LPSK and Komnas Perempuan due to alleged safety fears, doxing, and depression. Betrand Peto Named in criminal complaint regarding an alleged incident at an SCBD nightclub. Categorically denies all allegations of sexual violence; pledges full cooperation with ongoing police procedures. Legal & Advocacy Teams Thulus Pardosi representing ANW; various legal filings concerning CCTV evidence and safety. Awaiting formal diagnostic documents from LPSK psychologists while navigating external intimidation concerns.

The Broader Battleground of Digital Scrutiny and Protection

Alongside the physical steps taken at LPSK, ANW’s legal representatives have found it necessary to knock on the doors of Komnas Perempuan (the National Commission on Violence Against Women).

ANW Ungkap Kronologi Dugaan Kekerasan Seksual yang Dilakukan Betrand Peto, Kini Diselidiki Polisi

Reports confirm that ANW faced intense digital backlash, including doxing and targeted intimidation across social media platforms following the initial police filing.

As the psychological team finalizes its official diagnostic report—expected to be handed over to LPSK within days—the formal judicial system faces mounting pressure to parse hard evidence from the deafening noise of public opinion. Whether the physical evidence, including scrutinized nightclub CCTV footage, will definitively clarify the timeline remains to be seen. For now, the legal maneuvering moves quietly behind closed institutional doors, far away from the flashing cameras and the relentless scroll of social media commentary.

What are your thoughts on how modern public figures navigate these high-profile legal battles under the microscopic lens of social media? Let us know your perspective in the comments below.