Paid parking at Blanchardstown Shopping Centre gets green light despite local opposition

An Coimisiún Pleanála has approved a contentious paid parking barrier system for the Blanchardstown Shopping Centre in west Dublin, overruling local opposition and three separate appeals that sought to block the commercial parking management regime.

The decision greenlights the Mobility Enhancement Project put forward by Blanche Retail Nominee Ltd, clearing the way for a commercial car parking management system at the suburban retail hub. Strategic Value Partners (SVP) acquired the lands at Blanchardstown Town Centre in late 2024 from Wall Street banking giant Goldman Sachs for a reported sales price in the region of €600 million. Planning consultants for SVP firm, Blanche Retail Nominee Ltd, John Spain & Associates told the council that the proposed Mobility Enhancement Project is to continue to build on the recent expansion and upgrades of the centre, to secure its position as a top tier scheme on an international stage and to ensure successful integration with Bus Connects .

Planning Board Endorsement and Inspector Findings

Paid parking system at Blanchardstown centre gets green light

In its comprehensive endorsement, the planning commission concluded that the new paid parking regime would not exacerbate existing traffic conditions on site or negatively impact the residential and visual amenities of the area . Furthermore, the commission also found that the plans by Blanche Retail Nominee Ltd for the controlled parking measures would not detract from the vitality or viability of Blanchardstown Shopping Centre . Officials additionally determined that the proposed development would not seriously, or disproportionately, injure the amenities of the area or of property in the vicinity, or detract to an undue degree from the visual amenities of the area .

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The ACP inspector in the case, Darragh Ryan, found that the proposed introduction of controlled parking can reasonably be regarded as a mechanism for managing demand for private car travel and parking within an established major town centre. According to the planning board, the proposal “seeks to implement a balanced approach to the provision of car parking, using parking as a demand-management measure to promote a transition towards more sustainable forms of transportation, while meeting the needs of businesses and communities”.

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Local Opposition and Multiple Appeals

The approval comes after Fingal County Council gave the go-ahead for the scheme last November. That municipal clearance stalled when three separate appeals were lodged with ACP, accompanied by local protests at the shopping centre last year and support from 28 parties that lodged observations with ACP on the case, including Fine Gael TD Emer Currie and a number of residents’ associations.

Paid parking at Blanchardstown Shopping Centre gets green light

Appellants included local People Before Profit-Solidarity TD Ruth Coppinger, and party colleagues and members of Fingal County Council, Cllr Helen Redwood and Cllr John Burtchaell. Others to lodge appeals were Cllr John Walsh (Labour) and Luke Daly and Jack O’Reilly, who made a joint appeal. Luke Daly and Jack O’Reilly stated that a petition with almost 9,000 signatures gathered to date reflects a high level of public concern.

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Arguments Over Community Access and Strategic Value

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Challengers raised sharp concerns regarding public access to vital amenities in Dublin 15. In the Coppinger appeal, planning consultant Brendan Buck of BPS Planning and Development Consultants argued that the proposal would fail in the long term to minimise the impact of private car based traffic and enhance and develop the existing urban fabric, and that paid barriers will restrict access to community facilities such as the library, leisure centre, essential retail for low income residents, workers and vulnerable groups in Dublin 15.