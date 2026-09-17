VTDigger Launches Fall Member Drive with Matching Gifts

As VTDigger nears the final stretch of its Fall Member Drive, the nonprofit newsroom has announced that a collective of Vermont donors has stepped forward to match all financial contributions dollar-for-dollar. Editor-in-Chief Paul Heintz confirmed that the organization is within striking distance of its $75,000 fundraising target ahead of the upcoming deadline.

The matching initiative is designed to maximize reader contributions during a critical political season in Vermont. According to the publication, every single gift made during the final days of the drive will have double the impact on daily reporting, investigative journalism, and comprehensive election coverage across the state.

The Fall Member Drive concludes on Sunday, Sept. 22. Organizers note that time is running short for readers looking to take advantage of the dollar-for-dollar match to support independent, fact-based journalism.

Fueling Election Coverage and the 2024 Guide

The timing of the fundraiser coincides with the heavy demands of election reporting. VTDigger recently rolled out an updated version of its 2024 general election guide, a resource funded directly by reader support. The digital guide is built to help voters navigate the November 5 general election with confidence.

The extensive resource includes voter tools translated into 13 languages—including American Sign Language—as well as a searchable candidate directory containing biographical details, financial disclosures, and survey responses on key policy issues. Additional features include polling place locators, important civic dates, district-lookup tools for the House and Senate, and a continuous live feed of the newsroom’s latest political reporting.

Maintaining these deep-dive resources requires substantial newsroom resources. Leadership emphasizes that community contributions directly fund the labor-intensive reporting required to keep these voter tools free and accessible to the public.

Sustaining Support Through Monthly Contributions

Beyond one-time gifts, the donor match applies to readers who choose to sign up for recurring monthly donations. According to VTDigger, monthly sustaining contributions signed up during the drive will be matched every month through the end of 2024.

Newsroom leaders regard monthly recurring support as the most effective way to secure the long-term stability of local, independent reporting. In an era where misinformation frequently circulates across digital platforms, stable funding allows reporters to focus on accountability, public safety, and state government transparency without paywalls or corporate interference.

What Happens Next

With the September 22 deadline just days away, newsroom staff are pushing to cross the finish line and secure the remaining funds needed to hit the $75,000 goal. Supporters can contribute directly through the publication’s website to ensure their gifts are doubled under the current donor match terms.

Photo: newsbreak.com

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