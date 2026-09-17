Japanese supercomputer simulations may explain Webb’s Little Red Dots

Simulations run on the ATERUI III supercomputer by a research team led by Sunmyon Chon suggest that James Webb Space Telescope Little Red Dots are rapidly growing black holes surrounded by dense gas. The study connects the origin of these compact objects with the rapid emergence of massive early-universe black holes.

Astronomers studying data from the James Webb Space Telescope have been puzzling over a newly identified population of compact, extremely red objects scattered across the far universe. Because the light from these enigmatic points has traveled for billions of years, researchers are viewing them as they existed when the cosmos was still in its infancy. Now, a team of researchers using an astronomy-focused Japanese supercomputer has proposed an explanation that bridges two major early-universe mysteries at once: the origins of these compact bodies and the surprisingly swift appearance of supermassive black holes.

Simulating the Early Universe on ATERUI III

To understand what these elusive objects might be, a research team led by Sunmyon Chon used the advanced ATERUI III supercomputer to model the evolution of the early universe in unprecedented detail. The simulations tracked cosmic structures all the way from large-scale galactic environments down to individual gas clouds.

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The computer model demonstrated that intense ultraviolet radiation streaming from nearby young galaxies could suppress normal star formation within specific gas clouds. Instead of breaking apart to spawn many ordinary stars, the gas continued accumulating under gravitational pull, setting the stage for the creation of a supermassive star.

From Giant Stars to Massive Black-Hole Seeds

The simulation details show that these enormous stars could grow to reach roughly 500,000 to 900,000 times the mass of the Sun before eventually collapsing. This collapse generated massive black-hole seeds. These simulated seeds began with masses around one million Suns—substantially heavier than many conventional black-hole seed models.

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Connecting this finding to actual space observations, the research suggests that the Little Red Dots observed by the James Webb Space Telescope are naturally created as these fast-growing black holes remain surrounded by dense gas.

Extreme Feeding and the Origin of the Red Appearance

Once formed, the newly minted black holes remained embedded within extremely dense gas clouds. This environment formed a thick disk around each black hole that trapped radiation, allowing the objects to consume material at rates far exceeding what is normally possible under present-day conditions.

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By around 600 million years after the Big Bang, the simulation showed these black holes expanding to roughly 30 million solar masses. Furthermore, the dense, optically thick environments surrounding the growing black holes produced observable properties that closely match the distinctive appearance of the telescope’s targets.

Testing the Model Against Future Telescope Observations

The discovery addresses a long-standing question regarding how supermassive black holes could have become so massive less than a billion years after the Big Bang. Researchers emphasize that future observations and deeper surveys conducted with the James Webb Space Telescope will be essential to test whether this dense-gas model can fully account for the wider population of Little Red Dots scattered across space.