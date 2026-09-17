Image Comics Announces Vampire on Aisle 6 by Zoe Thorogood and Joe Whiteford

Image Comics has announced Vampire on Aisle 6, a surreal horror-comedy miniseries debuting on December 23. Created by writer Zoe Thorogood and cartoonist-musician Joe Whiteford, the project follows Luka, a newly turned vampire trapped inside a mascot-themed grocery store as he faces a ten-hour wait until sunrise.

This project pairs visual storytelling with an original companion EP by Joe Whiteford, blending mediums to explore the deep alienation of sudden, traumatic change.

The Bottom Line The Creative Team: Written by Zoe Thorogood and illustrated by musician-cartoonist Joe Whiteford.

Written by Zoe Thorogood and illustrated by musician-cartoonist Joe Whiteford. The Format: Published by Image Comics as a miniseries launching on December 23, accompanied by a companion EP record by Whiteford.

Inside the Mascot-Themed Supermarket Trap The upcoming Image Comics miniseries bypasses classic gothic castles and shadowy European alleyways in favor of fluorescent lighting and commercial linoleum. According to details released by IGN, the story centers on Luka, who insists he is a vampire after an unfortunate encounter at the end of a difficult week. He faces an immediate logistics problem: he is locked inside a brightly lit, mascot-themed superstore, the sun will not set for another ten hours, and he has just made his first kill. Instead of receiving guidance from a seasoned vampire mentor, Luka must navigate his newly acquired symptoms entirely on his own. His transformation brings physical and psychological upheaval, including an overwhelming bloodlust, a complete inability to face the outside world, and the unsettling realization that his reflection no longer exists in glass surfaces. The narrative contrasts the mundane routine of grocery shopping with the terrifying reality of paranormal confinement.

Zoe Thorogood and the Exploration of Alienation Zoe Thorogood has built a reputation for crafting deeply personal, emotionally raw comics, including her award-nominated work It’s Lonely at the Centre of the Earth, alongside contributions to Hack/Slash: Back to School and Joe Hill’s Rain. In statements provided to IGN, Thorogood describes Vampire on Aisle 6 as a story about traumatic change and the isolation that follows in its wake. Rather than treating vampirism merely as a vehicle for supernatural action, the creative team uses the condition as an extreme metaphor for bodily autonomy loss and identity dissolution. Luka’s sudden transformation mirrors the jarring experience of waking up as a stranger to oneself, where familiar environments—like a local supermarket—suddenly transform into hostile, claustrophobic cages.

A Multimedia Experiment in Horror and Sound What sets this release apart from standard comic book rollouts is its direct integration with music. Cartoonist and musician Joe Whiteford is developing a companion EP album designed to release alongside the comic, creating a dual-layered sensory experience for readers and listeners. Horror has historically relied heavily on ambient sound and auditory dread to build tension. Photo: pk.ign.com By pairing Whiteford’s musical compositions directly with Thorogood’s visual pacing, the project introduces a unique rhythm to comic distribution. Readers will not just watch Luka unravel between the cereal and frozen food aisles; they will have a bespoke sonic landscape reinforcing the psychological claustrophobia of his confinement.

Project Overview and Release Timeline Project Detail Specification Publisher Image Comics Writer Zoe Thorogood Artist / Musician Joe Whiteford Format Comic Miniseries + Companion EP Release Date December 23 Fans looking to secure a copy can preorder the first issue ahead of its December launch.