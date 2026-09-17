NLM Photonics and LIGENTEC Develop First Silicon Nitride Organic Hybrid Modulators

On September 17, 2026, NLM Photonics and Switzerland-headquartered LIGENTEC announced the successful demonstration of the first Silicon Nitride Organic Hybrid (NOH) modulators on a commercial photonics platform. Designed alongside Spark Photonics, these proof-of-concept devices integrate organic electro-optic materials onto a low-loss silicon nitride platform to expand high-speed active capabilities into visible and quantum wavelengths.

The Bottom Line Commercial Integration: The collaboration validates back-end-of-line deposition of organic electro-optic materials on LIGENTEC ‘s silicon nitride (SiN) platform using standard manufacturing processes.

The collaboration validates back-end-of-line deposition of organic electro-optic materials on ‘s silicon nitride (SiN) platform using standard manufacturing processes. Spectral Range Expansion: Overcoming traditional silicon limitations, the NOH modulators operate efficiently across visible, near-visible, and telecom wavelength bands.

Overcoming traditional silicon limitations, the NOH modulators operate efficiently across visible, near-visible, and telecom wavelength bands. Upcoming Milestones: Dr. Lewis Johnson of NLM Photonics is scheduled to present the proof-of-concept devices at ECOC 2026 in Malaga, Spain, on September 22.

Bridging the Material Gap in Photonic Integrated Circuits Silicon photonics has long dominated data center and telecom infrastructure, yet the material possesses a fundamental physical limitation. Silicon absorbs light in the visible and near-visible spectrum, restricting standard silicon photonics primarily to telecom wavelengths. Conversely, silicon nitride features a wide transparency window reaching into the visible spectrum alongside record-low propagation losses from visible bands out to 2.5mm. However, silicon nitride functions strictly as a passive medium, lacking native active capabilities required for lasers, modulators, and detectors. To solve this mismatch, NLM Photonics partnered with LIGENTEC and layout specialist Spark Photonics to fabricate functional hybrid modulators. According to NLM Photonics, the teams adapted metallization, organic electro-optic deposition, and poling processes specifically for the nitride platform. “This collaboration is a key milestone in developing commercial NOH PICs,” stated Dr. Lewis Johnson, co-founder and CTO of NLM Photonics, emphasizing that the proof-of-concept establishes a scalable foundation for future quantum and sensing applications.

Scaling Commercial Fabrication and Foundry Integration The manufacturing architecture relies on utilizing mature fabrication pipelines. LIGENTEC, which spun out of EPFL in 2016 and produces its chips through a partnership with X-Fab on 200-millimeter CMOS-compatible lines, operates on a self-financed business model growing at an average annual rate of 50%. By applying NLM’s Selerion™ family of organic electro-optic materials as a back-end-of-line step, the partnership avoids the high capital expenditures associated with redesigning front-end wafer fabrication. “LIGENTEC is building the future of photonics,” noted Michael Geiselmann, co-founder and CCO of LIGENTEC. “NLM’s NOH modulator technology advances the state of the art, expanding the range of modulator technologies available on nitride.” Meanwhile, Spark Photonics CEO Kevin McComber highlighted that the joint architecture significantly lowers the barrier to entry for building high-speed active devices at non-traditional wavelengths where legacy silicon cannot compete.

Market Performance and Manufacturing Metrics Company Platform Focus Manufacturing Partner Key Integration Focus NLM Photonics Organic Electro-Optic (OEO) Materials Multiple Foundries High-bandwidth photonic interconnects and NOH modulators LIGENTEC Silicon Nitride (SiN) PICs X-Fab (200mm CMOS lines) Low-loss waveguides and heterogeneous integration Spark Photonics Photonic Circuit Layout & Design Foundry Ecosystem Custom layout optimization for hybrid devices Industry stakeholders can examine these hardware advancements firsthand as Dr. Lewis Johnson presents the technology at the LIGENTEC exhibition booth (#1368) during the ECOC 2026 conference in Malaga. Photo: photondelta.com

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