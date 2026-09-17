Software Engineer, Developer Experience Platform at SmartThings

SmartThings, a leading global Internet of Things ecosystem and wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung operating out of Minneapolis and the Bay Area, is actively scaling its developer infrastructure by hiring a Software Engineer for its Developer Experience Platform team to overhaul documentation, API workflows, and the end-to-end integration journey for over 430 million active users worldwide.
The Architectural Core of the SmartThings Developer Center
For a platform powering hundreds of millions of connected phones, TVs, and smart appliances, friction is the ultimate enemy. The hardware integration journey—from an initial API call to final certification under the Works with SmartThings program—lives and dies by the quality of its tooling. According to Built In, the newly opened Software Engineer role will take direct ownership of the developer.smartthings.com/docs infrastructure. That means managing a complex frontend and publishing pipeline built on Docusaurus, custom MDX components, versioning controls, search systems, and automated CI/CD workflows.
SmartThings is operationalizing this philosophy by integrating automated linters and AI-assisted authoring tools directly into the publishing pipeline. These systems accelerate drafting, content audits, and technical research, though engineers maintain rigorous technical verification before shipping updates to external developers.
Ecosystem Scale and the Open-Platform Mandate
SmartThings manages a massive, heterogeneous hardware ecosystem encompassing heavy hitters like IKEA, Sonos, and Honeywell. As a founding member of the Matter protocol standards body, the platform must balance proprietary Samsung hardware integrations with an open framework designed for maximum interoperability. The Developer Experience Platform team sits at this exact intersection.
Managing documentation and SDK guides for global hardware manufacturers demands a specialized blend of full-stack software engineering and technical writing. Developers targeting the platform require pristine API references, robust SDK guides, and crystal-clear integration tutorials.
Inside the Role: Core Technical Stack and Requirements
The hybrid position—anchored three days a week at the company’s Minneapolis, Minnesota offices—targets engineering talent with a sharp focus on modern web frameworks and developer tooling. Candidates are expected to bring a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science alongside a combined two-plus years of experience spanning software engineering and technical writing.
- Frontend & Docs Frameworks: Direct ownership of Docusaurus customization, custom MDX components, and site analytics.
- Pipeline & Automation: Configuration of search indexing, version control branches, and CI/CD publishing pipelines.
- Quality Assurance: Maintaining rigorous documentation standards using automated linters and AI-powered authoring workflows.
- Cross-Functional Engineering: Collaborating closely with core platform engineers, product managers, and UI/UX designers.
Addressing common hiring friction, SmartThings utilizes inclusive recruitment practices, noting that applicants who do not check every single box are still encouraged to apply. For an ecosystem expanding across Samsung’s expansive hardware footprint, attracting engineers who can bridge the gap between raw API endpoints and human-readable documentation remains a critical scaling priority.