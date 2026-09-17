Software Engineer, Developer Experience Platform at SmartThings

SmartThings, a leading global Internet of Things ecosystem and wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung operating out of Minneapolis and the Bay Area, is actively scaling its developer infrastructure by hiring a Software Engineer for its Developer Experience Platform team to overhaul documentation, API workflows, and the end-to-end integration journey for over 430 million active users worldwide.

The Architectural Core of the SmartThings Developer Center

For a platform powering hundreds of millions of connected phones, TVs, and smart appliances, friction is the ultimate enemy. The hardware integration journey—from an initial API call to final certification under the Works with SmartThings program—lives and dies by the quality of its tooling. According to Built In, the newly opened Software Engineer role will take direct ownership of the developer.smartthings.com/docs infrastructure. That means managing a complex frontend and publishing pipeline built on Docusaurus, custom MDX components, versioning controls, search systems, and automated CI/CD workflows.

SmartThings is operationalizing this philosophy by integrating automated linters and AI-assisted authoring tools directly into the publishing pipeline. These systems accelerate drafting, content audits, and technical research, though engineers maintain rigorous technical verification before shipping updates to external developers.