Conjoined Twins Separated After 24-Hour Surgery Begin Long Rehabilitation

Months following the February operation, the toddlers are undergoing intensive rehabilitation to learn independent movement, speech, and daily functioning.

The separation of conjoined twins represents a complex challenge. While media coverage often focuses on the operating room, the reality involves a multi-continental logistical effort, months of inpatient care, and long-term uncertainty regarding neurological outcomes. For these two little girls, the procedure marks the end of an intertwined infancy and the beginning of a specialized rehabilitation path.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Conjoined Twins: Identical twins who are born physically joined. This occurs in approximately one in every 50,000-100,000 live births, with a higher prevalence among female infants.

From Ethiopia to Missouri: The Logistics of a Rare Separation

Hiyab and Wuhbto arrived in the United States from Ethiopia in March 2025 when they were less than one year old, according to reporting from Il Messaggero. They prepared for the operation at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital. The surgery itself commenced on February 24 and extended into the following day.

The procedure was made possible through an international collaboration involving multiple organizations. Stakeholders included the SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, Ranken Jordan Pediatric Bridge Hospital, World Pediatrics, Lola Children’s Home in Ethiopia, Ronald McDonald House Charities, and Ethiopian Airlines.

Following the operation, the twins were transferred to Ranken Jordan Pediatric Bridge Hospital in Missouri. There, they entered an intensive rehabilitation program designed to foster independent functional abilities. According to Nick Holekamp, health manager at the rehabilitation center, quoted by Il Messaggero, the children are actively learning to eat, talk, socialize, and play independently as well as with one another.

The therapeutic goals extend to basic motor skills. The toddlers are working on sitting unassisted, with the objective of progressing toward standing and walking.

Clinical and Demographic Overview of Conjoined Twin Separation Cases Metric / Feature Clinical Data / Context Estimated Incidence 1 in 50,000-100,000 births (StatPearls / National Library of Medicine) Sex Distribution Approximately 3 females for every 1 male Surgical Duration (Hiyab & Wuhbto) Exceeded 24 hours (February 24–25) Primary Care Facilities SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital & Ranken Jordan Pediatric Bridge Hospital

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Parents or caregivers seeking specialized pediatric consultations for complex congenital anomalies should engage with appropriate pediatric health systems.

Looking Ahead: The Horizon of Pediatric Neuro-Separation

The case of Hiyab and Wuhbto underscores the resilience required during pediatric recovery. While statistical probability outlines the rarity of conjoined twins, coordinated global health networks continue to bridge geographical divides to secure care. As the sisters continue their rehabilitative milestones in Missouri, the medical community observes their future trajectory.

Photo: ilmessaggero.it

References

StatPearls [Internet]. Treasure Island (FL): National Library of Medicine (US). Available from: National Center for Biotechnology Information.

Il Messaggero. “Gemelle siamesi separate dopo un intervento di oltre 24 ore: la storia…” Available from: Il Messaggero.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.