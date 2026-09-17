Matt Fitzpatrick May Skip DP World Tour Finale Over Iran War Security Concerns

Reigning U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick revealed on Wednesday, September 17, 2026, that he is uncomfortable playing in the DP World Tour season finale in the United Arab Emirates due to regional security concerns stemming from the Iran war. Speaking at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, Fitzpatrick criticized the tour’s communication regarding the November events.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Security Fears Overshadow the DP World Tour Finale

The 2026 DP World Tour season is hurtling toward a high-stakes conclusion in the United Arab Emirates, but marquee names are pushing back. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, 2022 U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick stated he is not comfortable traveling to the region for November’s season-ending tournaments due to ongoing security risks tied to the Iran war.

The final two events on the calendar are the Abu Dhabi Championship in Abu Dhabi and the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. These security threats have already forced other major sports properties to alter their schedules, most notably Formula 1 canceling races earlier in the year in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

Fitzpatrick Cites Family Perspective and Tour Frustration

For Fitzpatrick, the decision carries both global and personal weight. The English star, who won last year’s DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, pointed to a shift in perspective following the birth of his first child in August.

“Being completely honest as things stand right now, I would say I’m not that comfortable. No, I wouldn’t be that comfortable,” Fitzpatrick told reporters on Wednesday. “A few things have obviously changed for me, perspective and stuff. Having a baby in August has definitely shifted my perspective quite a bit more, I suppose.”

Beyond personal safety, Fitzpatrick voiced pointed frustration regarding the DP World Tour’s administrative handling of the situation. He claimed tour officials initially indicated a final decision regarding the UAE swing would arrive in June, but criticized the leadership for maintaining a vague stance and lacking open communication with players.

“It feels like everything has stayed very vague the whole time without necessarily maintaining proper dialogue, in my view,” Fitzpatrick remarked, noting that although he appreciates the intricate logistics involved, the postponement creates difficulties for competitors trying to organize their calendars.

Weighing Official Advice Against Regional Realities

While acknowledging that U.K. travel advisories have shifted slightly away from strict essential-travel-only restrictions, Fitzpatrick remains skeptical of media framing, particularly noting that U.S. news coverage of the conflict can feel heavily one-sided. He emphasized that travel decisions ultimately rest on risk assessment, even if he recognizes that tour executives consult security advisors.

Photo: newsbreak.com

DP World Tour Season Finale Context Tournament Location Scheduled Month Current Status Abu Dhabi Championship Abu Dhabi, UAE November 2026 Committed by DP World Tour; under security review DP World Tour Championship Dubai, UAE November 2026 Committed by DP World Tour; defending champion hesitant

“If the tour does end up traveling there, I am confident they have relied upon the highest level of guidance available regarding what that situation entails,” Fitzpatrick observed. Nevertheless, his stance remains firm: unless the security landscape shifts dramatically by November, the reigning champion is fully prepared to sit out the desert finale.

The Road Ahead for Tour Leadership

The dilemma facing DP World Tour chief executives extends far beyond a single player’s scorecard.