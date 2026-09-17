US Approves $24.3 Billion F-35 Fighter Jet Sale to Saudi Arabia

The United States government has officially cleared the path for a military hardware transaction, approving a potential $24.3 billion sale of advanced fighter jets and associated equipment to Saudi Arabia. Announced as the kingdom’s involvement in regional conflicts deepens, the clearance initiates a formal review window for lawmakers in Washington to examine the defense agreement.

According to official notifications released by the US State Department, the proposed package centers on 48 Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II fifth-generation fighter jets. The multi-billion-dollar arrangement also incorporates 49 Pratt & Whitney engines, specialized communications equipment, essential spare parts, and other support items designed to integrate the aircraft into Saudi operations.

This specific transaction marks a milestone in Gulf security architecture, representing the first time fifth-generation combat aircraft could be transferred to the kingdom.

Strategic Rationale and Regional Balance

State Department officials defended the clearance by emphasizing that the transaction directly supports American foreign policy and national security objectives. By bolstering the defense capabilities of a major non-NATO ally, the US aims to reinforce political stability and economic progress throughout the Gulf region.

The formal notification explicitly stated that the proposed sale would enhance Saudi Arabia’s capacity to deter both existing and future threats while strengthening its homeland defense. Furthermore, the acquisition is intended to improve operational interoperability between Saudi forces and those of the United States, regional partners, and NATO allies.

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“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a major non-Nato ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in the Gulf region,” the State Department noted in its official release.

Addressing potential concerns over shifts in local military dynamics, the department’s notification stressed that the agreement will not alter the military balance in the region. Officials also maintained that the transfer will have no adverse impact on United States defense readiness, asserting that the kingdom’s armed forces possess the institutional capacity to absorb the sophisticated equipment and services smoothly.

Contractors and the Congressional Review Timeline

The industrial footprint of the multi-billion-dollar deal spans several key American manufacturing hubs. Principal contractors designated for the program include Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, located in Fort Worth, Texas, and Pratt & Whitney Military Engines, based in East Hartford, Connecticut.

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The formal approval follows high-level diplomatic engagements. US President Donald Trump initially announced the proposed F-35 arrangement with Saudi Arabia in November, timing the disclosure just a day before hosting Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the White House.

With the executive branch clearance now finalized, the process shifts to Capitol Hill. Congress holds a review period to examine the proposed sale. Should lawmakers allow the review window to pass without major objections, the United States government, Lockheed Martin, and Saudi authorities will transition into detailed contractual negotiations to finalize the transfer.