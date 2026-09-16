Yuri Nakamura, ‘Romantics Anonymous’ Actress, Dies at 44 After Cancer Battle

Yuri Nakamura, the Japanese-Korean actress renowned internationally for her role as Irene in the Netflix series Romantics Anonymous, passed away in Tokyo on September 1, 2026, at the age of 44, following a thirteen-year private battle with rectal cancer. Her agency, Alpha Agency, publicly confirmed the news on September 14, 2026, highlighting a career that transitioned from pop music to dramatic performances.

The Bottom Line

The Passing: Nakamura died in Tokyo on September 1, 2026, at age 44, from a rectal cancer diagnosis she originally received 13 years prior.

Nakamura died in Tokyo on September 1, 2026, at age 44, from a rectal cancer diagnosis she originally received 13 years prior. Global Reach: While established through Japanese cinema and television—including Pacchigi! Love & Peace and After the Storm—she won international acclaim via Netflix’s Romantics Anonymous and Beyond Goodbye.

A Private Battle and a Publicly Resilient Career

According to statements released by Alpha Agency, Nakamura and her agency president agreed at the time of her initial diagnosis over a decade ago to keep the nature of her illness confidential to prevent unnecessary worry among colleagues. Following an initial period of remission, Nakamura maintained a schedule across film, television, and theater.

Even as the disease returned in January 2025 with subsequent metastasizing, Nakamura refused to step away from her craft. Following initial surgeries, she actively coordinated with medical professionals who encouraged her to keep working. Her final years were defined by streaming projects, including Netflix’s 2024 drama series Beyond Goodbye and her turn as Irene in the 2025 adaptation Romantics Anonymous—a Japanese remake of the French film Emotivi anonimi (Émotifs anonymes) produced alongside a Korean crew.

From Asayan Stardom to Critical Acclaimed Cinema

Long before entering the international streaming conversation, Nakamura forged a path through the Japanese entertainment landscape. Born Yuri Sei on March 15, 1982, in Neyagawa, Osaka, she came from a heritage of mixed roots; her father was a third-generation Zainichi Korean, and her mother held dual South Korean and Japanese citizenship.

Photo: fanpage.it

Her breakthrough arrived in 1996 when she passed vocal auditions for the television talent program Asayan. By 1998, she had teamed up with friend Mari Izawa to form the musical duo YuriMari. Though the group disbanded in 1999, it served as the springboard for her transition into acting.

Milestones in Film and Television

Year Title Role / Significance 1998 YuriMari (Musical Duo) Musical debut following her appearance on the television program Asayan. 2007 Pacchigi! Love & Peace Played Kyonja, winning the Zenkoku Eiren Best Actress Award and Best Newcomer at the Osaka Cinema Festival. 2016 After the Storm Collaborated with director Hirokazu Kore-eda. 2024–2025 Beyond Goodbye & Romantics Anonymous Secured global streaming recognition through Netflix drama series, starring as Irene in the latter.

Her film credits trace an artistic maturation. In 2007, she delivered a performance as Kyonja in Kazuyuki Izutsu’s Pacchigi! Love & Peace, a role exploring the complexities of a Zainichi Korean aspiring actress living in Japan. That performance earned her both the Zenkoku Eiren Award for Best Actress and the Best Newcomer prize at the 3rd Osaka Cinema Festival. Over the next two decades, she built a resume appearing in Hirokazu Kore-eda’s After the Storm, the thriller Fukushima 50 (2020), and Kei Ishikawa’s sci-fi feature Arc (2021).

Photo: tg24.sky.it

In July 2026, facing an intestinal obstruction, she had to step away from a scheduled role in the NHK drama Dangerous. Yet, as Alpha Agency noted, even after receiving a terminal prognosis following a secondary obstruction in August 2026, Nakamura maintained a calm, gracious presence surrounded by family, embodying the vitality that defined her creative output right up to her final moments in Tokyo.