Brussels Extends Military Presence in Metro and Train Stations for Six Months

The government is considering a six-month extension for military deployments guarding transit hubs and sensitive sites in Brussels. Defense Minister Theo Francken cited persistent security challenges and federal police staff shortages as key drivers behind the potential continuation, sparking fresh discussions regarding legal frameworks for domestic military patrols.

Weighing Security Demands Against Operational Strain

The ongoing debate over internal security in Belgium reached a critical juncture. According to statements from Defense Minister Theo Francken, the government is actively evaluating whether to prolong the deployment of armed forces across Brussels train stations and metro networks for another half-year.

Here is why that matters for European security planners: domestic deployments are rarely neutral exercises. They require a delicate balancing act between maintaining visible deterrence on the streets and preserving the readiness of armed forces for international defense commitments.

“Toute mobilisation prolongée a clairement un impact sur la disponibilité des militaires pour l’entraînement collectif et la préparation aux missions prioritaires de la Défense,” Francken noted, highlighting the strain that stretched personnel rosters place on collective training cycles.

Right now, roughly 200 soldiers are deployed nationwide under a rotation system. This manpower supports multiple concurrent operations, including the protection of Jewish cultural and religious institutions under the banner of Operation Green Shield—which expanded to Brussels, Antwerp, and Liège late last March—alongside the physical surveillance of designated nuclear sites.

Targeted Operations and the Legal Framework Debate

To mitigate the toll on military readiness, the Belgian defense apparatus is looking toward more specialized solutions. Francken indicated an intent to focus future military support on FIPA operations—providing a more targeted form of assistance to civilian law enforcement without significantly inflating the overall number of active boots on the ground.

But there is a catch. Deploying active-duty soldiers into civilian domestic environments tests the boundaries of statutory authority.

“Les enseignements tirés des missions actuelles confirment l’importance de disposer d’un cadre légal plus clair et plus moderne” for these domestic security operations, Francken explained. Policymakers are scheduled to tackle these regulatory bottlenecks during an inter-cabinet consultation slated for September 22.

Overview of Current Belgian Domestic Military Deployments Operation / Focus Area Estimated Personnel Key Locations Primary Function Transit Hub Security Rotational pool Brussels railway & metro stations Visible deterrence & public reassurance Operation Green Shield Part of 200 total active Brussels, Antwerp, Liège Protection of Jewish sites and institutions Critical Infrastructure Part of 200 total active Designated national sites Nuclear facility surveillance

Bridging the Gap Between Police and Defense

The root cause of this ongoing military presence points directly to resource constraints within civilian agencies. Francken explicitly tied the necessity of the continuation to persistent security problems coupled with staffing shortages inside the federal police force.

Photo: lalibre.be

Yet, relying on soldiers to bridge gaps in municipal policing is an inherently temporary fix. An evaluation of these missions is currently underway under the purview of Interior Minister Bernard Quintin and the federal police. Officials maintain that military deployments will be scaled back the moment the overarching security situation permits.

As European capitals continue to grapple with hybrid security threats, stretched law enforcement budgets, and complex urban policing demands, Belgium’s upcoming September 22 inter-cabinet talks will serve as an important testing ground.