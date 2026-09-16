Javier Tebas Criticizes Real Madrid Trio Over Ceuta Solidarity Shirts

La Liga president Javier Tebas has criticized Real Madrid stars Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, and Ibrahima Konate after the trio partially folded up support shirts for the north African Spanish territory of Ceuta before their 3-2 win at Elche on Tuesday.

The Elche Match Incident and the Folded Shirts

Real Madrid secured a 3-2 victory against Elche on Tuesday in the Spanish league, but the headlines after the match focused on pre-match attire rather than the scoreline. Before kick-off, the starting lineups wore promotional T-shirts intended as a show of solidarity with Ceuta, an autonomous Spanish city on the north coast of Africa.

Photo: Aljazeera

The shirts featured the phrase Todos somos Caballas on the front—translating to we’re all Caballas, using a traditional nickname for the people of Ceuta derived from the word for mackerel. Directly beneath that phrase, smaller text read: In solidarity with the autonomous city of Ceuta. The back displayed the coat of arms of Spain alongside the message: Our city, our passion.

While the rest of the squad wore the garments normally, three high-profile players handled them differently. Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior rolled or folded their shirts up to their chests, obscuring the primary message before removing them entirely as they emerged from the tunnel. Their teammate, Ibrahima Konate, opted simply to carry his shirt in his hands rather than wear it.

Tebas Criticizes the Trio While Real Madrid Cites Freedom of Expression

The action provoked sharp reactions from league officials and local fan groups. Speaking at an event organized by the Association of Directors and Executives of Aragon in Huesca, Javier Tebas did not mince words regarding the players’ conduct.

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Javier Tebas, La Liga president, stated that they had seen three players decide not to wear it, adding that putting it half on was the same as not wearing it, which he described as very bad.

Tebas added that participation in such initiatives represents an institutional duty rather than an individual ideological platform. He noted that the campaign originated from a group of regional entrepreneurs in Valencia and secured league approval, stressing that it was not a political act of any type. He also highlighted that team participation was expected as part of established club traditions.

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Real Madrid management offered a different perspective. A club official defended the players, explaining that while the club accepted Elche’s invitation to back the initiative, management respected individual freedom of expression and chose to leave participation optional for each athlete. Similarly, a club spokesperson noted internally that the dressing room contains diverse opinions, sensibilities and perspectives, according to reporting from the athletic desk.

Disappointment in Ceuta and Broader Football Reactions

Outside the league headquarters, the reaction from local representatives was blunt. Miguel Angel Montano, president of Real Madrid’s official fan club in Ceuta, voiced his frustration to Spanish radio network esRadio.

شاهد بالفيديو مبابي وفينيسيوس يرفضان ارتداء قميص دعم سبتة المحتلة في مباراة ريال مدريد ضد التشي

Miguel Angel Montano, president of Real Madrid’s Ceuta fan club, expressed that they had been very happy to see players wearing the shirts because they needed support, but noted they were baffled when they saw those three players cover up the message.

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Photo: winwin.com

The controversy in Spanish football follows varied responses across different clubs. On Sunday, Levante players wore the solidarity shirts before facing Barcelona, but Barcelona declined to participate. A Catalan club spokesperson explained that the initiative was unrelated to their organization and pointed to their recent stances on freedom of expression, adding that they respect both participants and those who choose not to join.

Meanwhile, Villarreal hosted Real Betis on Monday, with both squads wearing the tribute apparel. That match drew separate attention toward Real Betis winger Abde Ezzalzouli, who faced online abuse for wearing the shirt. Ezzalzouli issued a public statement on Instagram defending his actions, emphasizing that the gesture was strictly a social gesture for a local population and carried no political objectives or disrespect toward his native Morocco.

The Humanitarian Crisis Behind the Tensions

The friction on the pitch reflects intense social and political pressure surrounding Ceuta following a severe migration crisis that unfolded on July 30 and July 31. More than 70,000 migrants crossed illegally from neighboring Morocco by land and sea, overwhelming local authorities in the city of just over 83,000 residents.

Photo: sports.yahoo.com

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Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez stated that 141 individuals died while attempting the crossing. Although approximately 90 percent of those who crossed returned to Morocco within 72 hours, roughly 5,000 migrants remained in Ceuta, leading to ongoing street encampments, public protests, and accusations from local residents that the national government had abandoned the municipality.

Escalating Patriotic Displays Across Spanish Stadiums

Football fixtures across Spain have increasingly become venues for public demonstrations concerning the territory’s status. When Real Madrid traveled to face Real Betis in Seville on September 4, stadium organizers unfurled massive black-and-white Ceuta flags alongside red-and-yellow Spanish flags. Fans waved national flags, sang Viva Espana, and joined in singing the national anthem—a rare occurrence for domestic league matches—while an audience of 66,046 people watched.

🚨 عاجل.. قميص سبتة يشعل الجدل! و مورينيو يحسم تشكيلة ريال مدريد أمام أتلتيكو مدريد

Prior to their Champions League fixture against Inter Milan on September 9, Real Madrid distributed flags and banners of support outside the stadium, while supporters in the south stand of the Santiago Bernabeu held up displays in unison. As domestic and international fixtures continue, the intersection of sport, institutional solidarity, and geopolitical tension around Ceuta shows no sign of abating.