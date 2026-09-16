NH Driver Dies After Truck Crash and Fall in Barnet Vermont

Vermont State Police are investigating a tragic incident in Barnet involving a truck crash and the subsequent death of a New Hampshire driver on Tuesday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials. The sequence of events unfolded on US Route 5 South, drawing a swift response from emergency responders and investigators working to piece together the timeline of the fatal afternoon.

Fatal Crash and Cliff Fall on US Route 5 South

According to Vermont State Police, the driver involved was a 73-year-old man from Hopkinton, New Hampshire. He was operating a commercial-style truck along US Route 5S when the vehicle abruptly sideswiped a guardrail near the intersection of Carter Road. Witnesses reported seeing the truck pull off the road and continue moving forward under unusual circumstances before the situation escalated dramatically.

Erratic Movement and Sudden Fall in Barnet

Investigators stated that after the initial contact with the guardrail, the driver continued traveling a short distance before exiting the vehicle. Witnesses on the scene reported that the man began acting erratically once outside the truck. In a sudden turn of events, he appeared to jump from a nearby cliff, suffering severe injuries in the fall.

Medical Emergency Under Scrutiny by Detectives

First responders arrived promptly, but the motorist had sustained critical trauma from the fall and ultimately died from his injuries at the scene. As detectives and state troopers examined the circumstances surrounding the crash and subsequent fall, preliminary findings pointed toward an underlying health crisis. Investigators learned that the driver was allegedly suffering from a medical emergency at the time of the incident.

Autopsy Scheduled and Authorities Rule Out Suspicion

Authorities have emphasized that the man’s death is not considered suspicious. Even so, standard protocols require a thorough review of sudden fatalities. To establish the exact cause and manner of death, an official autopsy has been scheduled through the state medical examiner’s office.

Public Safety Resources and Community Support

As state police continue their review of the Barnet incident, community members and families affected by sudden roadway emergencies are reminded of available support networks. Incidents involving acute medical episodes behind the wheel highlight the unpredictable nature of sudden health crises on regional transit corridors.

Photo: mynbc5.com

Anyone seeking support or resources regarding mental health and crisis intervention can access confidential help through local public health resources or by contacting the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988.

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