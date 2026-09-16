Clonmel Racecourse Supporters Club Fillies Maiden: Racecard & Form Analysis

This 1m 1f 168yds flat contest for three-year-olds and upwards carries a €12,000 prize purse, with Johnny Murtagh-trained Shanala heading the market analytics as the top-rated contender under an official mark of 76.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Market Leader: Shanala enters as the clear benchmark, holding a 2lb rating advantage over primary rival Noble Honour according to Sporting Life racecards.

Shanala enters as the clear benchmark, holding a 2lb rating advantage over primary rival Noble Honour according to Sporting Life racecards. Pace and Positioning: Expect tactical pressure early from fillies looking to break their maidens, placing a premium on jockeys who can manage energy distribution over the stiff Clonmel trip.

Expect tactical pressure early from fillies looking to break their maidens, placing a premium on jockeys who can manage energy distribution over the stiff Clonmel trip. Wagering Outlook: With multiple runners dropping down from tougher handicap company, experienced profile matching will dictate the value board.

Analyzing the Contenders: Shanala Sets the Standard

When breaking down the field for the €12,000 contest, the data points squarely to Shanala. Trained by Johnny Murtagh, the Siyouni filly arrives following a commendable third-place finish at Navan a fortnight ago. As noted by Gary Carson on IrishRacing.com, she sits at the head of the weight-adjusted ratings with an official mark of 76.

But the tape tells a different story regarding how she handles fluctuating ground conditions. Her mid-July run at the Curragh saw her pull too hard on her handicap debut, blunting her finishing speed. If her pilot can harness that early energy on the Clonmel turf, her class should anchor her deep into the frame.

Challengers and Tactical Dynamics in the Fillies Maiden

Here is what the racecards reveal about the chasing pack. Noble Honour sits just 2lb back in the official ratings, presenting a formidable obstacle to Shanala’s breakthrough. Meanwhile, outsiders like Emily Estherfaye add volatility to the market after grinding out a solid effort at Cork last time out.

Track position will dictate the final furlong. Clonmel’s undulating track profile demands a balanced stride and staying power through the line. Runners who fail to settle in the early stages will burn critical energy reserves before the stamina test truly begins.

Clonmel Fillies Maiden Key Contender Profiles Horse Trainer Official Rating Recent Form Note Shanala (IRE) Johnny Murtagh 76 3rd at Navan (2nd Sep 2026) Noble Honour (IRE) Unspecified/Market Rival 74 Placed on first three starts Emily Estherfaye (IRE) Unspecified N/A 5th at Cork (14th Aug 2026)

The Verdict on the Clonmel Showdown

As the stalls open on this 1m 1f 168yds test, the race belongs to Shanala to lose, provided the pre-race temperament stays intact. Tactical discipline will separate the podium finishers from the field. Expect the market leader to press forward early and attempt to break the heart of her rivals up the Clonmel rise.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.