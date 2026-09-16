Revolut Applies for Swiss Banking License and Pledges CHF 150 Million Investment

Revolut has officially applied for a Swiss banking license with the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (Finma) and committed to investing 150 million Swiss francs over five years. The expansion aims to transition its 1.3 million Swiss users from basic payment cards to comprehensive local banking services, including salary accounts and eBill capabilities.

The Bottom Line Licensing Milestone: Revolut applied for a full Swiss banking license with Finma in the summer, positioning Switzerland to become its fourth European market with a local banking charter.

Revolut applied for a full Swiss banking license with Finma in the summer, positioning Switzerland to become its fourth European market with a local banking charter. Capital Deployment: The firm pledged a 150-million-franc investment over five years, targeting product development, regulatory compliance, and local headcount expansion from 30 to roughly 100 employees by the end of 2027.

The firm pledged a 150-million-franc investment over five years, targeting product development, regulatory compliance, and local headcount expansion from 30 to roughly 100 employees by the end of 2027. Competitive Realignment: Holding 1.3 million clients in the region, the neobank intends to move beyond travel card usage to compete directly with traditional domestic institutions like UBS Group AG (SIX: UBSG) and regional retail lenders.

Challenging Incumbents Through Regulatory Integration For years, Europe’s largest fintech operated as an agile cross-border challenger in Switzerland, relying on foreign routing and partnerships with entities like Postfinance to issue local IBANs. While this approach captured 1.3 million customers without active domestic marketing, it left a structural gap. Because the platform lacked a local banking status, users could not route their primary salaries directly into the application, confining its utility mostly to foreign exchange spending and holiday payments. According to Swiss General Manager Julian Biegmann, securing a direct Finma authorization changes that architecture completely. The pending application covers standard domestic instruments including local salary accounts, eBill automated billing, direct debits, Twint integration, and Pillar 3a retirement planning solutions backed by Swiss deposit protection.

Financial Scale and Strategic Positioning The competitive dynamics across the Alpine financial center are shifting. Traditional institutions enjoy profound domestic trust, but Revolut leverages massive global scale—serving over 80 million users worldwide—to underwrite operational efficiency. David Tirado, Verkaufschef at Revolut, emphasized that these structural cost advantages allow the firm to undercut legacy pricing models while delivering a native digital user experience. To contextualize the market positioning, the fintech’s private valuation places it well above established Swiss financial stalwarts like Julius Bär Group (SIX: BAER), valued at roughly 15 billion francs, and Swissquote Group Holding (SIX: SQN), sitting near 6 billion francs. While it remains smaller than UBS Group AG (SIX: UBSG) and its 140-billion-franc capitalization, the entity operates with liquidity and capital reserves that dwarf typical domestic tech challengers. Photo: 20min.ch Institution / Entity Approximate Valuation / Capitalization Primary Market Focus Core Regulatory Status in Switzerland Revolut Private Valuation Global / Retail & SME Pending Finma Banking License (Currently operates via Lithuania’s Revolut Bank UAB) UBS Group AG (SIX: UBSG) ~CHF 140 Billion Global Wealth Management & Swiss Banking Fully Licensed Swiss Systemic Bank Julius Bär Group (SIX: BAER) ~CHF 15 Billion Global Wealth Management Fully Licensed Swiss Bank Swissquote Group Holding (SIX: SQN) ~CHF 6 Billion Online Trading & Digital Banking Fully Licensed Swiss Bank