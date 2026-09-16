Fed Expected to Raise Interest Rates for First Time Since 2023

As the Federal Open Market Committee concludes its two-day meeting on September 16, 2026, markets are pricing in a potential 25 basis point rate hike. This would mark the central bank’s first rate increase since 2023, driven by persistent inflation concerns and a divided committee.

The Policy Shift and Market Expectations

The two-day U.S. Federal Reserve meeting started on 15 September 2026 and concludes on 16 September 2026, with anticipation running high that the central bank will raise interest rates for the first time in three years. The 12-member committee will announce its decision on the interest rate at 18:00 GMT or 11:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Observers in India and globally may tune in to U.S. Fed chair Kevin Warsh’s speech, expected to begin around 11:30.

For much of the year, the U.S. Central Bank has held U.S. Fed rates steady since January 2026, choosing to wait to gauge the effects of energy price shocks and to let the impact of tariffs on prices ripple through the economy. That patient posture began to fracture during prior gatherings. In the previous U.S. Fed meeting, a quarter of the voting members called for an immediate U.S. Fed rate hike, dissenting from the other nine voting members. With inflation concerns lingering, the market is expecting a rate hike in the September meeting, and the market is pricing in a 25 BPS rate hike.

According to CME’s FedWatch tool quoted by AFP, the data fuelled market expectations of a rate hike at this week’s meeting, with investors giving it a probability of more than 92%. If enacted, the move would break a prolonged plateau and represent the first U.S. Fed rate hike since 2023, when Kevin Warsh’s predecessor, Jerome Powell, led the central bank’s post-pandemic hiking campaign.

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Divergent Signals Inside the Committee Room

While market participants brace for tightening, the internal debate at the Federal Reserve has revealed a growing sense of urgency among some policymakers. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting minutes from July 28-29 certainly had a hawkish slant.

The minutes stated that many participants assessed that policy tightening would likely be necessary if inflation did not decline, and some participants commented that financial conditions might not currently be sufficiently restrictive to facilitate a return of inflation to 2 percent. FOMC meeting minutes, via fool.com

Further underscoring this internal pressure, at the conclusion of its July meeting, the FOMC elected to hold interest rates steady within a range of 3.50% and 3.75%. However, the vote was not unanimous, and three voting members dissented, preferring a quarter-point rate hike. Various members of the FOMC continue to hint at a rate hike being necessary.

Weighing Soft Economic Data Against Price Pressures

The push for tighter monetary policy collides with a mixed set of economic indicators. The key phrase to look at in the FOMC’s statement is … if inflation did not decline. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) declined by 0.4% in June and rose by 0.1% in July, marking the two lowest CPI readings dating back to at least July 2025. Core CPI, which excludes more volatile food and energy prices, came in flat in June and rose 0.2% in July.

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[26년 06월 17일 수] 기준금리 결정, FOMC 기자회견 ｜ 트럼프, "이란 MOU 합의" ｜ 씨티, '메모리·반도체 장비주' 목표가 상향｜ – 오선의 미국 증시 라이브

At the same time, geopolitical tensions have injected volatility into energy markets. The Iran war has driven up gas prices and also made gas very volatile, swinging month to month based on developments between the U.S. and Iran. Ultimately, gas came down in June but has been up and down since. While energy is removed from the core CPI, it still affects the entire economy. For instance, food prices will be affected by how much it costs to ship that food to its destination, which in turn depends on oil and gas prices.

Labor market indicators have similarly flashed softer signals. Other hints at softer inflation came from the July jobs report, which showed that nonfarm payrolls lost 23,000 jobs, well below economists’ estimates calling for an 85,000 gain. Furthermore, average hourly earnings barely increased during the month, as a hot labor market can drive inflation higher because it means people have money to spend. Meanwhile, the Producer Price Index (PPI), a measure of wholesale prices, rose 0.1% in July, below analyst estimates of 0.2%.

Fed Rate Hike Probability Surges After Hot CPI Report

What Comes Next for Borrowers and Markets

Given the soft data, the market has now walked back and delayed its rate-hike expectations. The Fed is now expected to hold rates steady at both its September and October meetings, although a rate hike is expected in December, according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool, though these forecasts change often.

Anything can happen, particularly if the Iran war continues to flare up, or there is hot inflation data. The FOMC will likely try to avoid raising rates in September and October, if possible, given the looming midterm elections in November, as the Fed would prefer not to be viewed as political, if it can, so it would really take bad inflation data to sway the committee at those meetings.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland’s Nowcasting tool projects core CPI to be 0.2% in August. Nowcasting also expects the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, to come in at 0.25% in July and 0.27% in August. Investors should remember that the longer rates remain elevated, the more likely the economy is to tip into a recession, something the Fed is also quite cognizant of.