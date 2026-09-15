Stock futures are little changed as traders eye Fed remarks and oil prices: Live updates

U.S. stock futures remained largely flat while Asian markets traded mixed as investors braced for Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh’s remarks in Jackson Hole. Meanwhile, rising oil prices and a looming diplomatic standoff with Iran kept inflation concerns front and center for global markets.

Global markets faced a cautious end to the week as investors weighed competing macroeconomic pressures, stretching from the trading floors of Wall Street to the geopolitical fault lines of the Persian Gulf. While major U.S. stock indices wrapped up a mostly positive week, equity futures held in a tight range as traders parsed monetary policy signals and monitored escalating energy costs. On Thursday, the Indian stock market closed in negative territory, amid mixed global signals and rising oil prices as geopolitical uncertainties continued. The Sensex declined 539 points, or 0.70%, to settle at 76,933.59, while the Nifty 50 fell 117 points, or 0.48%, to close at 24,090.85. Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, noted: “Indian equity markets ended lower on Thursday as domestic headwinds outweighed supportive global cues, with broad-based selling across key sectors offsetting the relief from softer crude oil prices and easing concerns over the Strait of Hormuz. Ponmudi R further stated that the Nifty remained under pressure through the session as weakness in heavyweight financial stocks and continued selling in PSU banks, FMCG, services and IT weighed on sentiment,” with HDFC Bank emerging as one of the key drags following news of a U.S. class-action lawsuit.

Stocks jumped Thursday after a Fed governor signaled he wants to keep interest rates flat — lowering the odds of a rate hike this month

From Gift Nifty to Fed chair speech, crude oil

Federal Reserve Policy Signals and the Jackson Hole Focus

Attention across international financial centers centered squarely on the annual central bank symposium in Wyoming, where Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh delivered a keenly watched address. Although the gathering carried no formal policy decisions, market participants scrutinized the commentary for clues regarding the future path of interest rates. Investors awaited Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh’s latest remarks, with markets expecting a potentially hawkish stance.

U.S. stock futures little changed as investors ponder the

Stocks fell Friday, but Wall Street still ended a slow week mostly positive, as the S&P 500 SPX rose 0.4% over the week, including a new record high, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite COMP gained 0.1%, while the Dow DJIA slipped 0.6% for the week. S&P 500 futures were largely unchanged on Thursday night as investors kept an eye on corporate earnings and awaited the latest remarks. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures YM00 were down about 80 points, or 0.1%, S&P 500 futures ES00 were fractionally higher and Nasdaq-100 futures NQ00 rose about 0.3% late Sunday, while Bitcoin BTCUSD traded just above $63,000, down about 3% over the past week. By European hours on Friday, Dow Jones futures gained 0.13% to trade above 52,900, S&P 500 futures remained up by 0.18% to trade near 7,680, and Nasdaq 100 futures advanced by 0.38% to trade above 29,400.

Fed Rate Hike Probability Surges After Hot CPI Report

Energy Markets React to Middle East Strains and Sanctions

Dow Jones futures gain as traders weigh US debt

Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East added renewed upward pressure on commodities, driving crude prices despite broader demand concerns. After falling earlier in the session, West Texas Intermediate crude CL.1 rebounded following a Wall Street Journal report that said Iran has been secretly preparing to escalate the war against the U.S. and its Persian Gulf allies, and was last up about 0.3%, around $83 a barrel. Brent crude BRN00, the global benchmark, also rose, after settling Friday at $88.52 a barrel. An oil tanker was reportedly attacked while transiting the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, as talks between the U.S. and Iran to end hostilities have stalled. Oxford Economics analysts have said they believe the current pattern of starts and stops in the strait to continue for the foreseeable future, keeping the price of Brent in the mid-$80s through the end of the year.

Photo: fxstreet.com

Stock Market Today: Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq fall as oil prices surge above $100

Treasury Yields and Consumer Retail Disconnect

In fixed-income markets, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note BX:TMUBMUSD10Y rose 3.8 basis points (0.038 percentage points) last week to 4.695%. US stock futures gained alongside a steady 10-year US Treasury yield at 4.7% as markets reacted to Washington’s efforts to curb elevated yields through a long-end bond buyback program.