Apple Price Hike: Will It Hurt Festive Demand?

Apple Inc. sent shockwaves through the consumer tech industry on Thursday, June 25, 2026, by quietly updating its price list across its online storefront. As consumers brace for the upcoming festive shopping season, the primary question on everyone’s mind is whether Apple’s price hike will dampen festive demand for electronics. The adjustments are surprisingly substantial, with prices for certain MacBook models rising by over Rs 1 lakh, sparking widespread concern among buyers and retail partners alike.

While the iPhone category remains entirely untouched, the sudden surge in pricing for RAM-dependent devices like MacBooks and iPads highlights severe cost pressures inside the global supply chain.

Understanding the Supply Chain Pressures Behind the Price Surge

Severe memory and storage chip scarcity across the globe has prompted outgoing CEO Tim Cook to call the situation a “hundred-year flood” for the supply chain, which serves as the primary catalyst for this unprecedented action.

“The memory market is experiencing a structural shift, driven by the rapid expansion of AI infrastructure and the resulting reallocation of industry resources toward data center demand,” noted Prabhu Ram, VP-Industry Research Group at CyberMedia Research (CMR), in a statement to Financial Express Digital. He added that this situation goes far beyond traditional semiconductor cyclicality, reflecting a fundamental change in how memory capacity is prioritized and consumed worldwide.

Because component costs have climbed so steeply, brands are increasingly forced to pass those expenses on to customers. “Apple has historically been among the best-positioned companies to navigate component cost volatility, given its scale, supply chain discipline, and purchasing leverage,” Prabhu Ram observed via Financial Express Digital. He noted that Apple’s decision to pass a portion of these higher costs on to consumers suggests that pricing pressures have become difficult to absorb even for the most operationally efficient players.

Which Devices Are Affected and How Do Prices Compare?

The price adjustments touch nearly every corner of Apple’s non-phone hardware lineup. Portable and desktop computers saw some of the steepest increases, with high-end configurations like the MacBook Pro spiking by a massive Rs 70,000, according to Financial Express Digital. Additional price changes include:

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MacBook Neo: The entry-level model jumped from an earlier price of Rs 69,900 to Rs 79,900.

The entry-level model jumped from an earlier price of Rs 69,900 to Rs 79,900. MacBook Air: Saw a price hike of Rs 20,000, bringing its starting price to Rs 1,49,000.

Saw a price hike of Rs 20,000, bringing its starting price to Rs 1,49,000. MacBooks broadly: Certain configurations observed a rise of over Rs 1 lakh.

Certain configurations observed a rise of over Rs 1 lakh. iPads, HomePods, and Apple TV 4K: All saw their prices pushed upward in the online storefront update.

By contrast, the iPhone lineup was explicitly shielded from the revision. An MRP of Rs 82,900 remains attached to the iPhone 17, whereas the iPhone 17 Pro has a starting price of Rs 134,900. Meanwhile, the older-generation iPhone 16 remains available at Rs 69,900, perfectly matching its previous price point.

Why iPhones Escaped the Price Hike

Although iPhones rely heavily on RAM, Apple chose to leave them undisturbed for several strategic reasons. Chief among them is the device’s role as the primary gateway into the wider Apple ecosystem. Maintaining accessibility for its most popular hardware category is vital for consumer acquisition.

Furthermore, the current iPhone 17 generation has been on the market since last September, placing it right in the middle of its product life cycle. A large share of high-end iPhones reach buyers through consumer finance programs, extended zero-interest EMI plans, telecom alliances, and alternative marketing promotions, distinguishing them from Macs and iPads that are predominantly acquired straight from Apple or major electronics stores. Altering the price mid-cycle would disrupt delicate retail agreements and marketing campaigns.

Additionally, with heavy localized assembly of iPhones now taking place within India, Apple enjoys a valuable buffer against import duties and short-term supply shocks.

Looking Ahead to Festive Demand

What are your thoughts on these price adjustments? Share your perspective in the comments below and join the discussion.

Apple’s Next Price Hike Is Going to Hurt

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial or professional investment advice.