TASI: Saudi Stocks and Funds Hit All-Time Lows Since Listing

During the trading sessions on Wednesday and Thursday, a broad selection of equities and real estate investment trusts (REITs) listed on the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) registered their lowest price points since their initial public offerings, according to market data monitors from Argaam. The downturn impacts multiple sectors, spanning transportation, consumer retail, and specialized real estate funds.
The Bottom Line
Widespread Correction: Equities and REIT units touched valuation floors during mid-week sessions, reflecting pressure across key domestic sectors.
Sector Divergence: Logistics providers like Lumi and Theeb saw significant one-year pullbacks, contrasting with more moderate corrections in select REIT units.
Valuation Resets: The recorded figures represent intraday trading lows rather than final closing prices, highlighting volatility and liquidity testing across the main index.
Mapping the Historic Lows Across Tadawul Sectors
Market monitors captured a wave of new all-time lows as selling pressure intensified across the Saudi Exchange. Logistics, consumer goods, and specialized asset trusts faced downward adjustments. Here is the math behind the mid-week sessions: transport and rental operators experienced some of the steepest annual declines.
For instance, Lumi dropped to an intraday low of 25.80 SAR during the Wednesday session, translating to a (55 %) contraction over a twelve-month horizon, based on data published by Argaam. Peer Theeb followed a similar trajectory, touching 19.72 SAR during the same session, down (51 %) over the year. When trading resumed on Thursday, additional names joined the historic low list, including Arabian Drilling at 88.40 SAR, marking a (49 %) yearly decrease according to Argaam’s beta portal.
Consumer retail and food production segments also absorbed notable adjustments. Al Majediah reached 6.18 SAR following its September 2025 listing, while flynas hit 41.88 SAR, reflecting a (45 %) decline over the past year. Healthcare and pharmacy operators were not immune; Al-Dawaa printed an intraday low of 37.42 SAR (down (40 %) YoY), and Nahdi touched 111.60 SAR on Thursday, representing a (24 %) annual contraction.
REITs and Income-Generating Assets Under Pressure
The correction extended beyond operating companies into the real estate investment trust sector. Income-focused vehicles registered new floor prices during the Wednesday and Thursday rotations, signaling a broader yield re-pricing across fixed-income alternatives.
According to the exchange data, Riyad REIT Fund dipped to 4.46 SAR, logging a (12 %) annual drop since its November 2016 listing. Thursday's session added further pressure to the asset class, with Derayah REIT touching 5.48 SAR (down (29 %) YoY) and Musharaka REIT sliding to 4.32 SAR (down (23 %) YoY).
|Asset / Company
|Lowest Intraday Price (SAR)
|1-Year Performance
|Listing Date
|Lumi
|25.80
|(55%)
|September 2023
|Theeb
|19.72
|(51%)
|March 2021
|Arabian Drilling
|88.40
|(49%)
|Al-Dawaa
|37.42
|(40%)
|March 2022
|Derayah REIT
|5.48
|(29%)
Note: The prices detailed in market monitoring reports represent the absolute intraday floor observed during the session rather than the final closing or current market price.
Macroeconomic Headwinds and Liquidity Dynamics
The Strategic Outlook for Tadawul Equities
The concentration of all-time lows across diverse sectors—ranging from logistics and healthcare to specialized REITs—underscores an ongoing phase of price discovery on the Saudi Exchange.
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