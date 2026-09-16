Biltmore Championship Asheville: How to watch, tee times, TV schedule for Round 1-2

The PGA Tour tees off the 2026 FedExCup Fall on Thursday with the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville at the Jack Nicklaus-designed Cliffs at Walnut Cove in North Carolina, marking the first time Asheville has hosted a PGA Tour event in 80 years.

The Cliffs at Walnut Cove and the FedExCup Fall Stakes

Running from Thursday through Sunday, September 17–20, 2026, the four-day Biltmore Championship Asheville features a $5 million purse with $900,000 going to the winner. The event is played on a par-71 course near the Blue Ridge Mountains, providing crucial competitive repetitions for players who are also heading to Chicago for the upcoming Presidents Cup at Medinah Country Club. The tournament kicks off the first of eight events this fall, offering important competitive reps for players heading to Chicago for the Presidents Cup.

Beyond the immediate hardware and the standings, the tournament serves as the opening chapter of the FedEx Fall. Golfers in the field are fighting for their 2027 PGA Tour cards.

Stars, Emerging Talent, and Opening Round Tee Times

The field brings together established major champions and young rising stars. In all, the field features six Tour winners from 2026, as well as two major champions: Lucas Glover and Webb Simpson. The field is led by two young guns who made waves this year: Jackson Koivun and Jacob Bridgeman. Bridgeman, 26, captured his first Tour win in February at the 2026 Genesis Invitational, a Signature Event. Koivun, 21, turned pro this summer, then promptly won the 2026 3M Open in Minnesota in just his third start as a pro, kicking off his promising career in style.

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Opening-round play gets underway early Thursday morning. Tee times on Tee No. 1 feature groupings such as Lee Hodges, Nick Hardy, and Mark Hubbard starting at 7:20 a.m. ET, followed by Emiliano Grillo, Chad Ramey, and John Parry at 7:31 a.m., Chandler Phillips, Will Gordon, and Hank Lebioda at 7:42 a.m., and William Mouw, Stephan Jaeger, and Chris Kirk at 7:53 a.m. Karl Vilips, Cam Davis, and Taylor Pendrith follow at 8:04 a.m., while Andrew Novak, Davis Riley, and Lucas Glover tee off at 8:15 a.m.

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The afternoon wave brings high-profile groups to the course, beginning on Tee No. 1 with Seamus Power, Pierceson Coody, and David Skinns at 12:10 p.m., followed by Camilo Villegas, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, and David Lipsky at 12:21 p.m., and Austin Eckroat, Jonathan Byrd, and Jackson Suber at 12:32 p.m. They are highlighted by Jackson Koivun, Jacob Bridgeman, and Webb Simpson teeing off together at 12:43 p.m., right ahead of the group featuring J.T. Poston, Tony Finau, and Ben James at 12:54 p.m.

On Tee No. 10 in the morning, Ryan Brehm, Troy Merritt, and Justin Lower start at 7:20 a.m., followed by Nick Dunlap, Henrik Norlander, and Zach Bauchou at 7:31 a.m., and Ben Kohles, Johnny Keefer, and Danny Walker at 7:42 a.m. Nico Echavarria, Corey Conners, and Ryo Hisatsune tee off at 7:53 a.m., and Nick Taylor, Billy Horschel, and Blades Brown start at 8:04 a.m.

Broadcast Schedule and How to Follow Live Coverage

Television coverage for the inaugural event will be handled exclusively by Golf Channel, with live simulcasts available on Golfchannel.com and the Golf Channel app. Viewers can also watch streaming coverage through PGA Tour Live on ESPN+, which offers featured group coverage starting at 7 a.m. ET on Thursday and Friday.

Photo: golf.com

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Thursday, September 17: 3–6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Friday, September 18: 3–6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Saturday, September 19: 1–4 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Sunday, September 20: 1–4 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)