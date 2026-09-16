Singer Launches 1970 DualTrack: A Bold New GMT Design Direction

Singer Reimagined has officially unveiled the 1970 DualTrack GMT, breaking away from its signature cushion cases to introduce an angular 40mm stainless steel design priced at CHF 23,000 (ex. VAT). Available in Khaki green, Cobalt blue, and Dark Espresso brown, the timepiece features the proprietary manually wound Calibre 4 DT Slim, delivering a remarkable six-day power reserve through a patent-pending four-barrel architecture.

The Bottom Line A Radical Departure: Moving entirely away from its historic cushion-case designs, Singer embraces sharp 1970s architectural geometry and a semi-integrated Track Curb bracelet.

Moving entirely away from its historic cushion-case designs, Singer embraces sharp 1970s architectural geometry and a semi-integrated Track Curb bracelet. Engineered Independence: Powered by the proprietary Calibre 4 DT Slim (ST5001), the watch features a four-barrel setup supplying 144 hours of consistent energy.

Powered by the proprietary Calibre 4 DT Slim (ST5001), the watch features a four-barrel setup supplying 144 hours of consistent energy. Pricing and Variants: Offered in three distinct dial colors—Khaki green, Cobalt blue, and Dark Espresso brown—retailing at CHF 23,000 before VAT.

Breaking the Cushion-Case Mold for a 1970s Revival

For years, stepping into the world of Singer Reimagined meant embracing a singular visual identity. The brand built its formidable reputation in independent watchmaking on the Agenhor-powered Agengraph, anchoring its aesthetic in rounded, cushion-shaped cases that channeled vintage warmth. The 1970 DualTrack represents a stark, calculated pivot toward a completely different design language.

Instead, it pays homage to a genuine inflection point in industrial design during the early 1970s, when flowing curves gave way to aggressive geometry and architectural confidence, championed by automotive designers like Marcello Gandini and Bertone. The DualTrack captures that aggressive ethos through a faceted 40mm stainless steel case with a tall bezel and a semi-integrated bracelet dubbed the “Track Curb”—a clever nod to racetrack curbing that bridges the brand’s automotive roots with a pure sports-watch silhouette.

Inside the Calibre 4 DT Slim and Four-Barrel Power

Here is the kicker: beneath the striking exterior lies a technical powerhouse. The watch runs on Singer’s proprietary Calibre 4 DT Slim (technical reference ST5001), a manually wound movement built completely from scratch rather than adapted from an off-the-shelf base. Featuring 39 jewels across 197 parts, the movement relies on a patent-pending four-barrel architecture. Two sets of twin barrels are coupled in series and meet in parallel at the finishing gear, yielding an impressive six-day (144 hours) power reserve.

That engineering choice solves a classic watchmaking headache. As master watchmaker Jeremy Winckel pointed out during technical presentations, the configuration provides a flatter, more consistent torque curve across the entire power reserve, ensuring stable amplitude and precision from the first hour of wind to the last. Operating at a traditional 4Hz (28,800 vph) with an anchor escapement, the movement targets an accuracy of -4/+6 seconds per day, framed by hand-done galvanic rhodium plating visible through a sapphire crystal case back.

Wearability and Market Positioning at CHF 23,000

Specifications on paper mean little if a watch refuses to sit comfortably on the wrist. Measuring 40mm in diameter, 12.6mm in thickness, and approximately 44.5mm lug-to-lug, the DualTrack hits a sweet spot for everyday wearability. The case mixes brushed flats with mirror-polished chamfers, creating a dynamic interplay of light as the wrist moves. Furthermore, the H-link Track Curb bracelet incorporates a tool-free microadjustment system inside the clasp, allowing wearers to adjust the fit on the fly with a simple button press.

Photo: wristbuzz.com

Photo: collectivehorology.com

Specification Detail Case Material Stainless Steel (Brushed and Polished Chamfers) Dimensions 40mm diameter, 12.6mm thickness, 44.5mm lug-to-lug Movement Calibre 4 DT Slim (ST5001), Manually Wound Power Reserve 6 days (144 hours minimum) via 4-barrel architecture Dial Variations Khaki green, Cobalt blue, Dark Espresso brown Price CHF 23,000 (ex. VAT)

Priced at CHF 23,000 before VAT and offered in three distinct colorways—Khaki green, Cobalt blue, and Dark Espresso brown—the 1970 DualTrack stakes out a daring middle ground. It challenges purists who fell in love with Singer’s earlier chronographs while opening the door for collectors seeking a robust, tool-adjacent traveler’s watch. Whether this bold architectural pivot becomes the cornerstone of a thriving new collection or a polarizing detour remains for the luxury market to decide.

What are your thoughts on Singer abandoning the cushion case? Does the angular geometry and six-day power reserve justify the CHF 23,000 price tag, or do you miss the classic chronograph aesthetic? Let’s talk in the comments below.