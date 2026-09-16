Former French Minister Rachida Dati on Trial for Corruption and Lobbying

Former French culture minister Rachida Dati went on trial in Paris on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, facing charges of passive corruption and influence peddling. Prosecutors allege that Dati received €900,000 in consultancy fees from a company linked to Renault-Nissan while serving as a Member of the European Parliament, disguising prohibited corporate lobbying work.

The Bottom Line The Charges: Rachida Dati faces up to 10 years in prison, a €450,000 fine, and five years of political ineligibility over €900,000 in disputed consultancy payments.

Rachida Dati faces up to 10 years in prison, a €450,000 fine, and five years of political ineligibility over €900,000 in disputed consultancy payments. The Corporate Link: The disputed contract originated in October 2009 through Carlos Ghosn, then head of the Renault (EPA: RNO) -Nissan alliance, providing an annual pre-tax payment of €300,000.

The disputed contract originated in October 2009 through Carlos Ghosn, then head of the -Nissan alliance, providing an annual pre-tax payment of €300,000. Institutional Fallout: The trial coincides with Dati’s bid to return to the magistracy and her position as mayor of Paris’s seventh arrondissement, triggering sharp ethical concerns from legal collectives.

Decoding the €900,000 Renault-Nissan Consultancy Contract The National Financial Prosecutor’s Office (PNF) opened its legal offensive in Paris, targeting a contract signed in October 2009 between Dati and Carlos Ghosn, the former chief of the Renault (EPA: RNO)-Nissan alliance. According to prosecutors, the agreement provided an annual payout of €300,000 before tax. Over the arrangement, the total sum reached €900,000, which investigators claim functioned as a financial vehicle to mask lobbying efforts inside the European Parliament. View this post on Instagram about former french minister rachida, Rachida Dati trial From Instagram — related to former french minister rachida, Rachida Dati trial Under European mandates, active parliamentarians face prohibitions against conducting lobbying work for Renault in the European Parliament. Dati was formally charged with passive corruption and benefiting from abuse of power in 2021. But the balance sheet of evidence tells a contested story. Dati maintains her innocence, arguing before the court that the remuneration covered legal work compatible with her mandate from 2009 to 2019.

Corporate Governance and Judicial Scrutiny The financial trail surfaced initially in 2019 during a search of Renault (EPA: RNO) headquarters following Ghosn’s arrest in Japan on separate charges. Financial investigators flagged the arrangement due to what they termed a “singularly limited” paper trail of legal documents produced by Dati relative to the length of the contract and the level of her pay. Dati countered that her advisory work focused on international legal matters spanning Morocco, Algeria, Turkey, and Iran, adding that Ghosn allegedly did not want to keep the notes she sent him. Photo: rfi.fr Prosecutors countered by pointing to three parliamentary questions tied directly to the car industry and positions favourable to Renault. A note delivered by Dati to Ghosn at the conclusion of the contract forms the cornerstone of the state’s case regarding wider activity on behalf of the company. Conversely, defense representatives argue that the accusation of influence peddling represents an “artificial intellectual construction” designed by the prosecution. Metric / Detail Prosecution Claim Defense Position Total Disputed Amount €900,000 (€300,000 annual pre-tax) Legitimate legal fees for international advisory work Contract Window October 2009 initiation via Carlos Ghosn Compliant with MEP mandate constraints (2009–2019) Maximum Penalties Up to 10 years imprisonment, €450,000 fine Seeking reinstatement to magistracy

Political Ambitions Collide with Judicial Oversight The timing of the Paris proceedings complicates a separate career transition for the former minister. Dati resigned from her post as culture minister under Emmanuel Macron in February to focus on running for mayor of Paris’s seventh arrondissement. Shortly before the trial commenced, she submitted an application to the High Council for the Judiciary seeking reinstatement to the magistracy, having left the profession more than two decades ago. France: Culture minister Rachida Dati to be tried on corruption charges • FRANCE 24 English The prospective return sparked open pushback within the legal community. Last week, a collective of lawyers and magistrates issued an open letter to the chairman of the High Council, raising institutional concerns that the prospect of Dati’s reinstatement while she is being tried for alleged corruption and influence peddling could undermine public confidence in the judicial system. Criminal lawyer Jérôme Karsenti told Radio France Internationale (RFI) that the timing of the council’s review is “shocking,” highlighting broader debates regarding political oversight and judicial independence involving Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin.