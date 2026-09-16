Ed Sheeran Breaks Silence After Macklemore Is Dropped From US Tour Over Political Speech

Macklemore has been dropped from the remaining U.S. dates of Ed Sheeran’s Loop Tour following intense backlash and venue objections over the rapper’s onstage “Free Palestine” remarks. According to statements from tour promoters and the artists, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft pressured stadium owners to remove the rapper from the bill, citing concerns over antisemitic rhetoric.

The Bottom Line The Catalyst: Macklemore chanted “Free Palestine,” wore a kaffiyeh, and performed his protest song “Hind’s Hall” during a September 4 set at MetLife Stadium.

Macklemore chanted “Free Palestine,” wore a kaffiyeh, and performed his protest song “Hind’s Hall” during a September 4 set at MetLife Stadium. The Fallout: Messina Touring Group confirmed venues rejected the rapper, forcing his removal to prevent total tour cancellations affecting hundreds of thousands of fans.

Messina Touring Group confirmed venues rejected the rapper, forcing his removal to prevent total tour cancellations affecting hundreds of thousands of fans. The Power Play: Macklemore stated that New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft rallied stadium owners to issue an ultimatum against his presence, which Kraft later confirmed, pointing to concerns over hate speech.

Inside the Backstage Fallout and Venue Ultimatums

The collision between stadium politics and live music economics reached a boiling point this month. Macklemore, whose legal name is Ben Haggerty, took to Instagram to detail the mechanics of his removal from the final stretch of Ed Sheeran’s U.S. Loop Tour. Thirteen years of friendship did not insulate the Grammy-winning rapper from the business realities of arena-scale touring.

According to Macklemore’s account, Sheeran informed him that Robert Kraft initiated a pushback against his performance at Gillette Stadium. Kraft’s company owns the venue where the tour was slated to stop later in September. But the resistance did not stop at Foxborough. Macklemore stated that Kraft rallied other venue owners, effectively issuing an ultimatum that if the rapper remained on the bill, the entire tour would be barred from multiple major stadiums.

The Messina Touring Group, which handles the U.S. leg of the tour, corroborated the core logistical reality in a statement to Rolling Stone. The promoter noted that venues outright refused to allow concerts to take place with Macklemore on the lineup. That stance left organizers staring down the barrel of total tour cancellations that would have impacted hundreds of thousands of ticket-holders.

Robert Kraft’s Defense and the Clash Over Advocacy

Robert Kraft broke his silence to confirm his central role in the decision, framing his intervention as a defense against antisemitism rather than a blanket suppression of Palestinian advocacy. In a public statement, Kraft asserted that Gillette Stadium maintains a strict commitment to a welcoming environment and refuses to serve as a platform for hate speech.

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Kraft pointed to what he described as a broader history of antisemitic rhetoric and imagery tied to Macklemore. He argued that the rapper’s participation in the upcoming September 25 and 26 shows would cross a line. At the same time, Kraft stated that he agreed with Macklemore on the tragic loss of innocent lives in the conflict.

Macklemore dropped from Ed Sheeran's tour after pro-Palestinian comments onstage

“I agree with Macklemore,” Kraft expressed in a statement obtained by USA TODAY Sports. “Too many lives have been lost and there has been too much suffering, but only sharing selective information and ignoring the acti”

Kraft further emphasized his own history of directing resources toward humanitarian efforts for Palestinians. He argued that supporting Palestinian civilians and opposing antisemitism should never be mutually exclusive. Yet, he felt a personal responsibility to act when he believed public rhetoric had crossed into harmful territory.

Tour Logistics and the MetLife Stadium Catalyst

The controversy traces directly back to September 4, when Macklemore opened for Sheeran at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Wearing a kaffiyeh, the rapper addressed the audience directly. “Two words that are very near and dear to my heart: Free Palestine,” he told the crowd, before calling out Cuba, Congo, Sudan, and Iran, and labeling U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) a terrorist organization.

Photo: newsweek.com

The set featured his 2024 track “Hind’s Hall,” written about pro-Palestinian student protesters at Columbia University, accompanied by imagery from Gaza on the venue’s massive screens. While pockets of the audience cheered the political stance, others criticized the move, and some concertgoers walked out.

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Pressure mounted quickly in the days following the show. The Israeli-American Council circulated petitions demanding that Sheeran and tour organizers drop the rapper from the remaining dates. As industry stakeholders evaluated the fallout, the financial and operational risk to the broader tour became untenable for promoters.

Tour Removal and Stakeholder Breakdown Entity Role in Dispute Stance / Action Taken Macklemore (Ben Haggerty) Supporting Act Advocated for Palestinians onstage; removed from remaining U.S. dates after venue pushback. Ed Sheeran Headliner Maintained a neutral public stance while navigating private talks; confirmed the removal decision was not his alone. Robert Kraft Stadium Owner (Gillette Stadium) Confirmed rallying venue owners against Macklemore, citing concerns over antisemitic rhetoric. Messina Touring Group Tour Promoter Confirmed venue refusals threatened widespread tour cancellations affecting hundreds of thousands of fans.

What Lies Ahead for Live Music and Political Discourse

The removal of a supporting act over onstage political commentary highlights a growing tightrope for touring artists in major sports venues. Stadiums operate as heavily guarded corporate ecosystems where owners hold immense leverage over talent lineups and public relations risks.

Rapper Macklemore dropped from Ed Sheeran tour after "free Palestine" remarks

Macklemore maintained that he and Sheeran remain on solid personal ground despite the painful professional split. He expressed hope that their 13-year friendship would endure the strain of the disagreement. Meanwhile, Kraft extended an olive branch of sorts, stating he would welcome the chance to sit down with the rapper to discuss the facts and pursue shared goals of peace.

As the Loop Tour pushes forward without its primary opener, the incident serves as a sharp reminder of how geopolitical fault lines increasingly pierce the commercial armor of massive live entertainment ventures. Where do you draw the line between artistic expression and corporate venue control? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.