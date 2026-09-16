Nuggets Face Financial Crisis After Parting Ways With Peyton Watson

Denver Nuggets Navigate Unprecedented Cap Constraints Following Financial Shocks

Following a difficult offseason marked by severe financial constraints and the departure of Peyton Watson due to salary limitations, the Denver Nuggets face their worst financial position in franchise history, sliding into the second apron with a projected luxury tax penalty of $68 million following a two-year, $12 million deal for Spencer Jones, as reported by SI’s Logan Struck.

Fantasy & Market Impact

The Anatomy of Denver’s Salary Cap Crunch

The Denver Nuggets won an NBA championship a few years ago, but the subsequent roster maintenance has brought massive financial ramifications. Re-signing players while filling out the rotation has pushed the front office deep into tax territory. According to SI’s Logan Struck, the franchise sits with a projected luxury tax penalty of $68 million, representing the highest figure in franchise history even with two roster spots still left to address.

This strict financial reality forced front-office decisions that directly impacted the court. The Nuggets had to let go of Peyton Watson because they did not have enough money to pay him.

Weighing Future Roster Decisions and Core Stability

Heavy.com’s Sean Deveney addressed the bleak outlook, noting, “It’s not likely to happen now, but the finances in Denver are grim. It’s not hard to see a Jaylen Brown situation here,” when discussing potential drastic measures like moving away from high-salary contributors.

Photo: sportingnews.com

Such a scenario could eventually put All-Star Jamal Murray in trade discussions. Murray has made $218 million throughout his career and remains a vital engine of the offense alongside Nikola Jokic, having played a big part in their 2023 title run.

Financial and Roster Breakdown

Metric / Asset Status / Figure Source Context Projected Luxury Tax Penalty $68 Million SI (Logan Struck) Jamal Murray Career Earnings $218 Million Industry Data Spencer Jones Extension 2 Years, $12 Million SI (Logan Struck) Core Roster Status Second Apron Territory SI / Heavy.com Reporting

Uncertainty Surrounding Franchise Cornerstones

Adding to the structural complexity in Denver, the long-term commitment of Nikola Jokic has drawn league-wide scrutiny.

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ESPN’s Tim MacMahon highlighted this dynamic regarding star retention across small-to-mid-market contenders, stating, “[Nikola Jokic] can profess his loyalty to the [Denver] Nuggets, there’s still going to be teams that are positioning themselves and monitoring that. … It’s the same thing with Luka. He’s done nothing but express optimism and excitement … but it’s not that long-term of an extension.” As the front office attempts to balance immediate title contention with suffocating tax penalties, every upcoming transactional window carries immense weight for the franchise’s sustained competitiveness.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.