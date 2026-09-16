Photos Reveal Widespread Damage at US Bases in Middle East from Iranian Attacks

New photos obtained by CBS News and reported by the BBC reveal widespread destruction of military buildings, vehicles, and critical intelligence assets at U.S. positions across the Middle East following Iranian missile and drone strikes. Active service members provided the undated images under anonymity due to military media restrictions, describing a reality where bases face aerial assaults.

Inside the Damage at Prince Sultan Air Force Base and Camp Buehring

The newly published imagery lays bare the structural vulnerability of U.S. installations in the region. Based on accounts from the BBC and CBS News, a particularly notable image captured at Saudi Arabia’s Prince Sultan Air Force Base reveals a direct impact on the rear portion of a four-engine Boeing E-3 Sentry. The tail section of the radar-equipped surveillance plane was severed from its charred fuselage.

Operating as long-range surveillance platforms, Boeing E-3 AWACS planes spot and follow potential targets to deliver advance warning against emerging dangers. Additional photos from Prince Sultan Air Force Base highlight hollowed-out barracks standing adjacent to unaffected cement “T-wall” structures. While these concrete barriers were once regarded as critical fortifications against mortar and grenade blasts, they proved critically ineffective against an aerial assault.

Similar devastation was documented at Camp Buehring in Kuwait, a major staging area for U.S. Army ground troops and armored vehicles. Images from the remote desert outpost show crumpled housing trailers, shredded tent-like structures billowing smoke, and destroyed automobiles. At Camp Arifjan in Kuwait, a four-story building sustained damage, compounding earlier reported destruction to communications hardware.

The Human Toll and Frontline Frustration

Deploying service personnel expressed frustration over the gap between official communications and ground-level realities. According to CBS News, one anonymous service member delivered a blunt assessment of the situation: This is major damage to our bases that hasn’t been communicated to the American public. We’re standing there with our eyes closed getting punched in the face.

The same source pushed back against public characterizations of the conflict from defense leadership. The soldier referenced language used by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth following the March 1 attack on the Port of Shuaiba in Kuwait—an incident that claimed the lives of six U.S. troops—where leadership minimized incoming threats as “squirters.” We’re not defending these bases, the service member told CBS News. We’re just watching them get destroyed.

The human cost has mounted alongside the hardware losses. During an Iranian attack on Prince Sultan Air Force Base, a U.S. official confirmed to Reuters that 12 service members were wounded, two of them seriously.

Pentagon Watchdog Confirms Billions in Equipment Losses

The release of these photographs coincides with a formal accounting from the Pentagon’s internal watchdog. A mandatory report issued by the Defense Department’s inspector general revealed that equipment losses stemming from the conflict with Iran have reached $3.7 billion, including nearly 60 aircraft.

Photo: yahoo.com

According to the inspector general’s assessment submitted to Congress, U.S. Central Command documented Iranian strikes across bases in Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Oman, and Jordan. The document highlights that cumulative U.S. spending on the war reached $33.4 billion up to June 29. Among the documented losses are five aerial refueling aircraft that were damaged or destroyed on the ground in Saudi Arabia.

The mounting fiscal and material toll has intensified political friction in Washington. On a Tuesday night vote, the U.S. House of Representatives approved a measure for the third time aimed at forcing President Donald Trump to end military action against Iran without congressional approval. The resolution cleared with the help of several Republicans ahead of the November midterm elections.

Sustaining the Campaign Amid Interceptor Shortages

Beyond physical damage to fixed installations, the prolonged exchange has placed strain on American stockpiles of interceptors. As detailed in reporting from The Wall Street Journal, the U.S. is burning through its supply of interceptors to counter Iran’s attacks.

Never-before-seen photos reveal damage to U.S. military assets in Middle East

With public pressure mounting and Congress pressing for a legislative exit ramp, the administration faces choices regarding force posture in the Gulf. As structural repairs continue across desert airfields and logistics hubs, the physical evidence captured by the service members underscores an operational reality that can no longer be kept off the record. What questions do you have about how the Pentagon plans to adapt its regional air defense strategy? Let us know below.