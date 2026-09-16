Sports Tech & Partnership Updates: Nottingham Forest, MCC, Millwall and Burnley

As the 2026/27 sporting calendar accelerates, prominent institutions are reshaping their operational strategies. Nottingham Forest has expanded its commercial partnership with technology firm Ideagen, Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has engaged ExpectAI to target net zero carbon emissions, Millwall has renewed its international ticketing frameworks, and Burnley has launched the second cohort of its Innovation Hub.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Nottingham Forest Deepens Ideagen Partnership into Netball and Academies

Nottingham Forest has officially broadened its multi-year arrangement with Ideagen, establishing the technology company as the club’s official health and safety technology partner for the 2026/27 season. Originally initiated in 2021, the refreshed collaboration now extends past the men’s, women’s, and Academy setups to incorporate Nottingham Forest Netball for the first time.

Beyond elite competition, the partnership maintains its community footprint through the “Think Big” initiative, run alongside the Nottingham Forest Foundation. The programme has engaged over 71,000 young individuals across Nottinghamshire, promoting opportunities in technology and innovation.

Ideagen’s expansion into netball follows its recent involvement as the presenting partner of the sport at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games.

“Ideagen has been a trusted partner of Nottingham Forest for many years, and we’re delighted to continue this relationship,” stated Paul Bell, Chief Operating Officer at Nottingham Forest. “As the club continues to grow both on and off the pitch, partnerships that bring genuine expertise, innovation and community impact are increasingly important.”

Ben Dorks, CEO of Ideagen, reinforced this sentiment, noting, “Forest is a club with an incredible history and a really exciting future. We’re thrilled to be part of that journey.”

MCC Enlists ExpectAI to Tackle Scope 3 Emissions at Lord’s

In the cricketing world, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has taken a decisive step toward environmental sustainability by partnering with ExpectAI. The initiative deploys the artificial intelligence platform Una to upgrade supplier intelligence, improve value-chain transparency, and identify opportunities to reduce Scope 3 emissions.

The project acts as a vital pillar within MCC’s wider climate strategy, which targets net zero emissions across Scopes 1 and 2 by 2030, followed by a total net zero objective across all scopes by 2040. For major sporting venues like Lord’s Cricket Ground, Scope 3 emissions—incorporating procurement, logistics, food and beverage, waste management and supplier activity—can represent the largest area of environmental impact.

Utilizing the Una platform allows the MCC to consolidate supplier data and build more detailed supplier-level emissions insights.

“This collaboration with ExpectAI will help us better understand our value chain, improve engagement with suppliers and identify practical opportunities to reduce emissions,” explained Rob Lawson, Chief Executive & Secretary of MCC. “It is an important step in supporting our ambition to make Lord’s one of the world’s most sustainable sporting venues.”

The initial phase concentrates on supplier intelligence and Scope 3 emissions management, though there is potential for broader sustainability initiatives and AI applications across Lord’s operations.

Millwall Resets International Match Break Allocations and Secures Resale Partners

Millwall Football Club has officially renewed long-standing agreements exceeding a decade with Champions Travel, GO Sport Travel, Travel Connection, and P1 Travel. The four organizations remain the club’s only approved agents for ticket resales, serving as official match break partners for international supporters based outside the UK.

These authorized packages bundle match tickets with accommodation, travel or other experiences, alongside hospitality options. However, strategic adjustments have been implemented for high-demand fixtures at The Den. Available allocations via the four external travel partners will drop by around 50% compared with previous seasons, preserving a higher volume of tickets for Millwall members.

In addition to men’s first-team fixtures, the partner network will jointly support the Millwall Lionesses, promoting women’s fixtures internationally.

“Being able to continue offering official travel and accommodation match break experiences and a high quality, trusted service through longstanding agreements with all four partners, means we can turn that ambition into reality,” said Luke Wilson, Chief Commercial Officer at Millwall.

Burnley Innovation Hub Opens Second Cohort for Sports Tech Start-ups

Burnley Football Club has officially opened applications for the second cohort of its Innovation Hub. The six-month accelerator initiative enables early-stage sports technology enterprises to pilot their products directly within the club.

Nottingham Forest v. Burnley | PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS | 4/19/2026 | NBC Sports

Selected start-ups will collaborate with Burnley staff to test solutions against real operational needs, gather structured feedback, and build evidence to support further growth. Building on its inaugural year—which featured live pilots from Camb.ai, Mantis XR, and Piing—the second cohort specifically targets artificial intelligence, sustainability, and women’s health and performance.

During the previous cycle, Piing deployed its interactive fan engagement technology across men’s and women’s matches, while Mantis XR used the programme to develop and test its technology with the club.

“When we launched the Innovation Hub last year, we wanted to create a programme that was useful both for the companies taking part and for us as a football club,” stated Burnley chairman Alan Pace. “It’s been really rewarding to see that come to life, and I’m excited to see what we uncover in year two.”