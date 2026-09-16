Darwin Proven Right: Carnivorous Alpine Plant Discovered in China

Scientists have definitively proven that Charles Darwin was right about a carnivorous alpine plant in China, validating a prediction he made more than 150 years ago. Published in Nature Communications and covered by the Guardian, the study confirms that Saxifraga candelabrum attracts, traps, digests, and absorbs nutrients from insects in the rocky crevices of the Hengduan Mountains and Qinghai-Tibet Plateau.

Validating a 19th-Century Hypothesis

Back in 1875, Charles Darwin predicted that members of the Saxifraga genus could be carnivorous due to their sticky, glandular hairs. However, he could not prove the idea experimentally. Modern researchers finally closed that gap by testing Saxifraga candelabrum, an alpine flowering plant native to south-west China. The plant meets the standard definition of carnivory.

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To verify the feeding behavior, researchers deployed a multi-pronged scientific approach. Field observations, herbarium surveys, chemical analysis, and isotope labeling provided a complete picture of the plant’s survival mechanisms. The data revealed that mature specimens carried an average of 71 trapped insects. Furthermore, examining preserved specimens showed that 43 out of 45 samples had successfully captured prey.

Biochemical Mechanics and Isotope Labeling

The engineering of the plant’s trap relies on specialized physical structures. The leaves, petals, and stems are smothered in tiny, sticky hairs that secrete a sweet glue capable of luring and trapping midges and small pests. Once trapped, the prey is broken down by enzymes.

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Researchers detected phosphatase activity—a digestive enzyme associated with carnivorous plants—within the glandular hairs. To confirm nutrient absorption, the scientific team fed fruit flies labeled with a stable form of nitrogen to Saxifraga candelabrum. Isotope tracing confirmed that the nitrogen from the insect remains moved directly into the plant tissues.

Location: Hengduan Mountains and Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, China

Hengduan Mountains and Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, China Key Enzyme: Phosphatase detected in glandular hairs

Phosphatase detected in glandular hairs Prey Capture: Average of 71 trapped insects on mature plants

Average of 71 trapped insects on mature plants Nutrient Pathway: Stable nitrogen isotopes traced directly from prey to plant

This nitrogen absorption is essential for survival in the nutrient-poor soils of high-altitude alpine environments. Genetic analysis further cemented these findings, revealing that Saxifraga candelabrum shares key gene sequences with other established carnivorous plants, specifically those linked to prey attraction, digestion, and nutrient uptake. According to Reuters, this makes the species the first confirmed carnivorous plant within its specific botanical group.

Broader Agricultural Implications

The implications of this study stretch far beyond evolutionary biology. Researchers noted that other sticky-haired plants follow a similar structural approach, as detailed in the Botanical Journal of the Linnean Society. For instance, the leaves of wild potato species such as Solanum berthaultii and Solanum polyadenium are also covered in sticky hairs that capture aphids and small pests.

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This shared trait opens up compelling avenues for agricultural biotechnology. Scientists suggest that understanding these natural trapping mechanisms could eventually allow researchers to combine pest control directly with plant fertilization, harnessing natural evolutionary adaptations to protect crops without heavy synthetic inputs.