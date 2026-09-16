Justin Vernon, Aaron Dessner, and Andrew Barr Join New Single

Indie rocker Kevin Morby has teamed up with indie-rock luminaries Justin Vernon, Aaron Dessner, and Andrew Barr to release a brand-new single titled “PBJ,” paired with a custom ice cream flavor created alongside Van Leeuwen, bringing an eccentric multi-sensory rollout to the late-summer music calendar.

The Multi-Medium Collaboration Driving the Release When an artist drops a new track, the standard playbook usually involves a lyric video, a social media teaser, and perhaps a press release sent out to culture desks. Kevin Morby, however, decided to disrupt the typical release cycle by looping in a cult-favorite dessert brand and an elite roster of contemporary musical heavyweights. Released in mid-September 2026, “PBJ” features a lineup that reads like an indie-rock dream team: Bon Iver mastermind Justin Vernon, The National’s multi-instrumentalist Aaron Dessner, and The Barr Brothers’ powerhouse drummer Andrew Barr. Here is the kicker: the audio release is accompanied by a literal taste test. Morby partnered with Van Leeuwen Ice Cream to craft a dedicated “PBJ” flavor, fusing high-concept indie music marketing with the booming culinary collaboration economy. It is a savvy crossover move that bridges the gap between streaming playlists and grocery store freezer aisles. But the math behind these cross-brand partnerships tells a bigger story about modern artist monetization. As streaming royalties continue to shift and traditional album sales evolve, musicians are increasingly leaning into lifestyle-driven merchandise and unexpected brand integrations to sustain touring and recording costs. Morby’s venture with Van Leeuwen transforms a standard single drop into a tangible, edible piece of fan culture.

The Bottom Line The Track: Kevin Morby’s new single “PBJ” arrived this week with an unexpected collaborative lineup.

Kevin Morby’s new single “PBJ” arrived this week with an unexpected collaborative lineup. The Heavyweights: The track features contributions from Justin Vernon, Aaron Dessner, and Andrew Barr.

The track features contributions from Justin Vernon, Aaron Dessner, and Andrew Barr. The Sweet Partnership: The release is uniquely tied to a custom ice cream flavor crafted in collaboration with Van Leeuwen.

Decoding the Personnel: A Masterclass in Indie Crossover To understand the weight of “PBJ,” you have to look closely at the sheer collaborative firepower assembled in the studio. Justin Vernon brings the unmistakable atmospheric sheen that defined Bon Iver’s evolution, while Aaron Dessner contributes the sophisticated, textured compositional ear that has made him an industry-wide collaborator of choice for everyone from Taylor Swift to Taylor’s peerless indie contemporaries. Add in Andrew Barr’s dynamic, organic percussion, and the single immediately establishes itself as a masterclass in modern roots-inflected indie rock. Music industry analysts often point to these fluid, cross-project collaborations as a defining characteristic of post-streaming era productivity. Instead of operating inside rigid album cycles, artists routinely drop standalone singles that act as creative snapshots. According to industry tracking data, collaborative singles often see higher initial engagement spikes on platforms like Spotify and Apple Music because they cross-pollinate fanbases across multiple distinct artist loops. Collaborative Single Metrics & Cross-Branding Scope Element Detail / Contributor Impact Factor Primary Artist Kevin Morby Creative anchor and conceptual lead Featured Collaborators Justin Vernon, Aaron Dessner, Andrew Barr Cross-pollinates Bon Iver, The National, and The Barr Brothers fanbases Brand Partner Van Leeuwen Ice Cream Expands release into a physical, limited-edition consumer product Release Window September 2026 Positions the track for the late-summer cultural conversation As outlets like Pitchfork and Billboard routinely document, the modern indie landscape thrives on these kinds of porous boundaries. Musicians are no longer confined to genre silos or standard album rollouts; they are building distinct lifestyle brands where a song and a pint of specialty ice cream share equal real estate in the cultural zeitgeist.